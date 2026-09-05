Reporter Asks Admiral If the US Will Invade Canada. He Offers His Mars Battle Plans Instead.

Bashing Canada has become something of a pastime in the second Trump Administration and for very good reason. Canada is probably the most notorious free-loader in the West. Its military would have to up its game markedly to rise to the level of craptacular; see Canada's Latest Faceplant: Millions in Contracts to Iran VP's Son – RedState. The same nation that sent 14,000 soldiers ashore at Juno Beach on D-Day now has about 70K personnel in all three services; more if you count genders and tonnage. It has 12 surface combatants and four submarines designed in the 1980s, of which one is classed as "ready to sail"; see Bessent’s Brutal Mockery of Canada’s ‘Two Submarines’ Is Instant Legend – RedState.

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Mocking Canada's military may seem cruel, like pushing someone out of a wheelchair, but Canada provides the raw material.

WATCH: President Trump posts an AI video of “Donald Ducks” armed with assault rifles protecting Lake America from the Canadians. pic.twitter.com/nAG9GStOsM — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 29, 2026

The hazing has reached the point where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to tap out; see The Lake America Memes Are Coming in Fast and Furious, and They Are Laugh Out Loud Funny – RedState and Trump's Memes Have Apparently Broken Mark Carney – RedState.

“When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions, we can have those discussions” about trade, Carney said in Ottawa. “But look, it’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy.”

But no one cares what he wants.

At this juncture, Canada is virtually a wholly owned subsidiary of China; indeed, the key factors in the recent breakdown of trade negotiations were that Canada insisted on being a pass-through for Chinese products, such as steel, while retaining Canadian duties on exports to the U.S.

We are constantly nagged online about Canada's healthcare system, where the fourth leading cause of death is medical euthanasia. It is so pervasive that Canada does not allow euthanasia to be listed as the cause of death, thereby preventing the country from being horrified.

A 79-year-old Catholic priest, Fr. Larry Holland, who is recovering from a hip fracture at Vancouver General Hospital in Canada, said he was offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) twice by hospital staff, even though he made clear he is a Catholic priest and morally opposed… pic.twitter.com/28vyD0rM06 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 2, 2026

President Trump has trolled Canada about becoming the 51st state and at least once referred to the Canadian prime minister as the "governor" of Canada. The truth is that most Canadian provinces would jump at the chance to become part of a real country but the cost of modernizing their broken economy, educational, and legal systems would be prohibitive.

Unable to feel shame, the Canadian elites have decided, à la DEI, that victimhood is the cloak they wish to wear. That brings us up to Wednesday.

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, head of U.S. Pacific Command, was attending the 28th Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference in Victoria, British Columbia. The conference featured a press availability with Admiral Paparo and Canada's chief of the defense staff, General Jennie Carignan.

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It was pretty much a typical press gaggle up until time hack 7:23. At that point, Ben O'Hara-Byrne (aka Ben Two Dads) of Canada's Global News couldn't resist the opportunity to try to embarrass Admiral Paparo.

THIS IS HOW FAR CANADIAN MEDIA HAS GONE. 😂🇨🇦



Global News seriously asked a U.S. admiral about Trump militarily invading Canada.



His response:



Sure. Want my battle plans for the Martians too?



That’s the level of absurdity we’re dealing with.



But Canadian legacy media keeps… pic.twitter.com/X7Gu8DKlGM — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) September 2, 2026

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Reporter: So this is a question that is asked with all due respect. With all due respect, under what circumstances would you obey an order to launch military action against Canada? Adm. Paparo: I find that—I find that scenario to be, uh, absolutely and utterly preposterous. And so, uh, I follow the... I follow the orders of the commander-in-chief, but, uh, that is a needlessly emotional question. I don't find... forgive me for saying it too, And Canada is a close ally.

[Paparo struggles to suppress a guffaw.]

Adm. Paparo: I'm sorry, I didn't mean to insult you. Reporter: You didn’t answer the question. Adm. Paparo: I said I follow the orders of the president and I find it to be a, uh… Would you ask me, please, also, what my attack plans are for the Martians? Reporter: If you want to dismiss it, by all means. Adm. Paparo: Yes, sir. I don’t dismiss you, but I do dismiss the question. Reporter: You belittle it, and I don’t think that’s the right approach at all. This is a serious question about a serious issue. We’ve had threats of annexation. I know it’s a hypothetical, but nonetheless if you’ve not thought about it, maybe you should. (Moderator thanks the reporter and moves on to someone who doesn't appear to have suffered a psychotic break.)

I really don't know what answer this lackwit reporter was trying to elicit. Did he think Paparo was going to say, "Nah, dawg, if Trump tells me to invade Canada I'm totally not doing anything." Which would be true because U.S. Northern Command would probably have the lead on such an operation. Did he expect him to say, "you know how General Milley called the ChiComs and told them he'd let them know about any military moves in 2020, I've got the same arrangement with General Carignan." Or maybe, "If you want a real story, be awake at 0300 two weeks from today."

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It is interesting that Global News's own site covers this press conference but doesn't mention the hard-hitting, tough, truth-seeking questions by one of its reporters.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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