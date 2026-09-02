Canada's Latest Faceplant: Millions in Contracts to Iran VP's Son

O, Canada! What have you done now?

When in the process of awarding military contracts, it would seem an elementary exercise to check the backgrounds of the people you are awarding contracts to. For example, you might want to make sure that the person receiving a $2 million military contract isn't, say, the son of a senior official in the government of the country that is the leading state sponsor of Islamic terrorism, a country that is an enemy of civilization itself.

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And yet, that's just what Canada has done, hiring this goblin even as the Canadian intelligence apparatus was looking into the guy's activities.

The Canadian government awarded millions worth of contracts to the son of Iran’s former vice-president, despite an ongoing investigation into allegations he helped the Islamic Republic evade sanctions and develop missile systems, documents obtained by Global News reveal. Since founding two companies in Alberta, an Edmonton resident named “Sal Ghafouri” has received more than $2 million in federal and provincial contracts, including from the RCMP and Department of National Defence, public records show.

Here's the onion: This guy's name isn't really "Sal Ghafouri." And his background is a long, long way past suspicious.

But according to newly released records, Ghafouri is actually Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard, an Iranian who has been the subject of a long-running Canadian investigation into his alleged work for Iran’s military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The son of Hassan Ghafouri Fard, an Iranian politician who served as the country’s vice president, Ghafouri was “involved in the research and development of Iranian military technologies,” according to a recently declassified Canadian Security Intelligence Service report. Before immigrating to Canada in 2013 and going into business as “Sal,” Ghafouri allegedly helped develop a guided anti-aircraft missile system and a jamming tool to “confront American aircraft” for the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guard, or IRGC.

Well, that sure puts a lump in the poutine. Here's who this guy really is:

#BREAKING: An Edmonton resident who received $2 MILLION in contracts from the RCMP and Department of National Defence has been revealed to be Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard, the son of Iran's former Vice President who has developed missile systems for the IRGC. pic.twitter.com/AcoYJtHXK3 — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 2, 2026

So, Canada is awarding military and civil contracts, worth millions of dollars, to a guy who was involved with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. This guy designed weapons for vicious terrorists.

Fard has, according to this report, founded two companies in Alberta, the Melanite Group and the Radian Group Ltd, both of which received contracts from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Department of National Defense, the Correctional Service Canada, and other Canadian government agencies. The Correctional Service Canada contract alone was reported to be worth $100,000, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada gave them a $380,000 contract in 2021. The contracts continued even after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service reported that Fard was involved in developing weapons for Iran before he came to Canada in 2013. That report presented findings that Fard had worked for a company called Rabi Kosar, which developed missile defense and electronic warfare systems for Iran.

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Iran, remember, is the world's leading state sponsor of Islamic terrorism. This guy developed weapons for them. And he's still in Canada. Oh, and he's trying for Canadian citizenship.

Immigration officials informed Ghafouri in May that proceedings had been launched to deny him Canadian citizenship on the grounds that he posed a threat to national security. The Canada Border Services Agency had previously initiated deportation proceedings but withdrew the case in November 2025 because it could not use the required evidence, government records said. Ghafouri is challenging the handling of his citizenship application in Federal Court and seeking between $5,000 and $25,000, alleging lengthy delays have caused hardship to his family.

One wonders what will happen with this guy if the unlikely prospect of Alberta splitting away from the rest of Canada actually takes place. Would a newly-instated Albertan government look at this guy, who by the way worked in developing weapons systems for Iran and who is the son of a top Iranian official, and tell him, "Take off, you hoser!" Because, honestly, that's what Canada should have done long ago.

Instead, it seems Canada is having yet another major crisis of competence.

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O, Canada.

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