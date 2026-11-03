RedState's Election Night Preview: What You'll Want to Know

It's Go Time, friends. The polls are open, and Americans are making their voices heard. First polls close at 6:00 PM Eastern in eastern parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with several eastern states following at 7:00 PM.

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ELECTION NIGHT, HOUR BY HOUR (ALL TIMES EASTERN): 6pm IN, KY 7pm GA, SC, VT, VA, most of FL and NH 7:30pm NC, OH, WV 8pm 21 states + DC 9pm AZ, IA, MN, NY, WI and more 10pm NV, MT, UT 11pm CA, OR, WA, ID 12am HI, AK https://t.co/A2Y2XJWwbe — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2026

Be sure to make RedState your one-stop shop for election night coverage — we'll have it all. Here's a quick rundown for you:

Live Blog: Starting at 7:00 PM Eastern

Election Section: Right there at the top of our home page, you'll find handy links for everything you might need Results page Overall balance of power Senate results House results Gubernatorial results All Election Day coverage



We're partnering with Decision Desk Headquarters (DDHQ) to bring you up-to-the-minute results and race calls in real time.

We'll have breaking stories on the races we've all been keeping tabs on, like the Michigan Senate race, for instance.

ROGERS: MICHIGAN IS FIRED UP TO STOP SOCIALISM! “If, or when? When! WHEN I win tonight!” “Our base is fired up.” “Our base is charged up to make sure that doesn’t happen right here in Michigan.” https://t.co/tGUMxRVQQ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2026

Speaking of Senate races, we've got Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, and Texas in our sights as well.

NYT: A memo circulating among a powerful Republican donor group see 4 states as the party's "red wall" in the Senate: 🔴 Maine 🔴 Ohio 🔴 Alaska 🔴 Iowa https://t.co/nM7Khtzwc3 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

There are over a dozen toss-up races in the House and several hotly contested gubernatorial races as well.

You can keep tabs on it all and join the conversation on our Live Blog.

Let's do this!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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