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RedState's Election Night Preview: What You'll Want to Know

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Nov 03, 2026 2:00 PM
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RedState's Election Night Preview: What You'll Want to Know
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's Go Time, friends. The polls are open, and Americans are making their voices heard. First polls close at 6:00 PM Eastern in eastern parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with several eastern states following at 7:00 PM. 

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Be sure to make RedState your one-stop shop for election night coverage — we'll have it all. Here's a quick rundown for you: 

  • Live Blog: Starting at 7:00 PM Eastern
  • Election Section: Right there at the top of our home page, you'll find handy links for everything you might need
    • Results page
    • Overall balance of power
    • Senate results
    • House results
    • Gubernatorial results 
    • All Election Day coverage

We're partnering with Decision Desk Headquarters (DDHQ) to bring you up-to-the-minute results and race calls in real time. 

We'll have breaking stories on the races we've all been keeping tabs on, like the Michigan Senate race, for instance.

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Speaking of Senate races, we've got Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, and Texas in our sights as well. 

There are over a dozen toss-up races in the House and several hotly contested gubernatorial races as well. 

You can keep tabs on it all and join the conversation on our Live Blog.

Let's do this! 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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