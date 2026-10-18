Fore! Trump Announces Major DC Golf Course Overhaul — With One Rather Awkward Legal Wrinkle

President Donald Trump has announced plans to transform Washington, D.C.'s East Potomac Golf Links into a world-class championship golf course, complete with a new design, a construction timetable, and ambitions to host some of golf's biggest tournaments.

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There's just one rather awkward wrinkle, as readers may already have guessed: The project is already tied up in federal court, and the judge overseeing the litigation is set to hold a significant hearing Monday morning.

In the first of two Sunday morning Truth Social posts, Trump announced that the Department of the Interior, working with renowned golf-course architect Tom Fazio, has developed plans for a championship-caliber course capable of hosting events such as the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup.

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The president says the project will generate jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity while remaining open to the public once completed.

And he has a specific timetable in mind:

Restoration work will begin on the Fazio Design on November 15th, when the old Course will be closed to play.

Trump anticipates reopening the redesigned course approximately 15 months later.

He also described the existing facility as deteriorated and unsafe, citing dangerous trees, overgrowth, and a crumbling seawall. According to Trump, the original course featured few trees and sweeping views of the capital — characteristics he wants restored.

Now, about that litigation...

As RedState reported Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has moved to disqualify U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes from a lawsuit challenging the administration's activities at East Potomac.

That motion followed a rather spicy hearing Monday, October 12, during which Reyes sharply criticized government attorneys after National Park Service crews removed approximately 430 trees over the preceding weekend.

On Tuesday, Reyes issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting further tree removal through October 26, finding that the plaintiffs challenging the operation were likely to succeed on their claim that the government failed to comply with federal environmental-review requirements.

The DOJ maintains that the tree removal constitutes historic restoration work authorized independently of Trump's proposed redevelopment.

And that's where Sunday's announcement gets interesting.

Throughout the litigation, the government has argued that the broader redevelopment remains conceptual — essentially, that no final agency decision has been made for the court to review.

Trump's first announcement appeared to complicate that argument: He said Interior and Fazio had developed a plan, that work would begin November 15, and that the existing course would close that day.

But in a subsequent post, Trump described Fazio's contribution as an "initial conceptual design and ideas," adding that modifications could be made depending on site conditions and the recommendations of Interior officials.

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That clarification gives the administration some room to maintain that the final design remains under consideration.

Still, a conceptual design isn't necessarily the same thing as a conceptual decision. And a presidential announcement, by itself, doesn't establish what lawyers call final agency action — a legally operative decision that a court can review.

The announced November 15 construction and closure dates could nevertheless provide plaintiffs with a more concrete basis for arguing that the project is moving beyond preliminary discussions.

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Trump's remarks about restoring the course's historically open landscape also could bolster plaintiffs' argument that the recent tree removal and broader redevelopment are connected — something the government disputes.

So what happens Monday?

Reyes is scheduled to conduct an evidentiary hearing concerning the plaintiffs' request for a longer-lasting preliminary injunction, with senior Interior officials ordered to testify.

The DOJ, meanwhile, is challenging both her impartiality and her authority to compel that testimony. It could seek appellate intervention if those disputes remain unresolved.

Whether Trump's announcement changes the legal analysis will depend partly on what Interior has actually approved and what environmental reviews remain necessary. But it certainly gives both sides — and the judge — some additional questions to consider.

And given how quickly this case has escalated over the past week, Monday's hearing could be particularly interesting.

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