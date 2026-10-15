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Morning Minute: 'But Nothing Will Happen...'

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Oct 15, 2026 9:30 AM
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Morning Minute: 'But Nothing Will Happen...' Morning Minute
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day. 

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState 

Catholic Texas Prof Busts Talarico After Absurd Abortion/Bible Claim in Campaign-Ending Moment

Abortion, though, is one issue that Talarico has previously (and wrongly) asserted the Bible is "silent" on. The absurd statement has been resoundingly debunked, which we reported here, but Talarico continues to make the claim, as we saw during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, which was held in the Lone Star State.

Dem. Katy Padilla Stout Brought Tacos to a Gunfight, While Brandon Herrera Was Locked in for Debate

Padilla Stout did herself no favors when she assumed that talking points, finger-pointing, and vibes would get her through a debate, let alone a national campaign.

Hoo Boy: Talarico Trips Over Reality and All His Prior Extreme Positions at CNN Town Hall

I don't think even slippery fish have flipped more times than James Talarico.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — California Police Make Arrest Over Jankiest .50 Cal Rifle You'll Ever See

Anyway, my point is that no law can stop you from acquiring the skills needed to make a thing like this.

HotAir — Living in Post-Reality Cornell

We live in an age where shame is disdained, which is a shame.

PJ Media — Millions Are Fleeing Blue States, and It's Not for the Sunshine

In the upcoming midterms, voters should ask whether the records of Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, and Peggy Flanagan show the same self-serving politics Simon describes in California.

Townhall — Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Still, the vibe has shifted. The tone has changed. That’s not mainlining copium; that’s looking at all the facts objectively. The tsunami has morphed into an undertow and over the next three weeks may morph again into still water, and we may end up with a Senate that hasn’t changed much at all. And, compared to where we were a month ago, we will be glad to take it.

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Twitchy — He Was STUNNED: Texas Christian OWNS James Talarico for Claiming Bible Is Silent on Abortion (WATCH)

If we're being fair (and c'mon, we are ALWAYS fair here at Twitchy), he probably expected CNN to protect him since, you know, he's a Democrat and stuff ... but surprisingly, they did not. Well, they did, but not as much as one would expect.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters are out crittering, and the campaigning is full speed ahead: 

Abolishing ICE Wasn't Enough: Democrat Now Wants to Dismantle DHS and Border Patrol

Holy Smokes: Things Get Super Uncomfortable When NBC Confronts El-Sayed on Muslim Brotherhood Ties

White House What's Up

Fresh off his jaunt out west, President Trump’s Thursday schedule includes:

  • 8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House
  • 12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Lunch — Rose Garden
  • 2:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office
  • 4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview — The White House
  • 6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — Oval Office
  • 6:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

U.S. Trade Rep. - Jamieson Greer — Greer's office just announced a reciprocal trade agreement with Argentina.

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Full Court Press...

We had more notable court decisions on Wednesday, including:

  • ✅ In Federal Communications Commission v. Brown (political ad rates), SCOTUS GRANTS the FCC's application to stay a 4th Circuit order requiring the agency to resolve a dispute over discounted political advertising rates within 48 hours, finding that the extraordinary mandamus order improperly interfered with the agency's ongoing deliberations. Justices Sotomayor and Jackson would have denied the stay.
  • ✅ In United States v. California (No Secret Police Act/No Vigilantes Act), 9th Circuit REVERSES the denial of a preliminary injunction against California's No Vigilantes Act, holding that the law's requirement that federal officers visibly display identifying information while conducting enforcement operations violates the Supremacy Clause's intergovernmental-immunity doctrine, and remands with instructions to enjoin its enforcement against federal agencies and officers.

9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Decisive Win Over California's 'No Vigilantes Act'

Sidebar: USDA Overhaul Put on Hold As Judge Sides With Congress on Spending Restrictions

Programming Note

Former CIA Director John Brennan is scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, Thursday as part of a Justice Department investigation into a "grand conspiracy" inquiry targeting former intelligence and law enforcement officials.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is heading to Dalton, Georgia, and Highland Heights, Kentucky, later this week. He's set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

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MORNING MUSING

There's tempering expectations...and then there's dooming. The former is typically wise. The latter gets you very little — maybe a couple Cool Points in the Internet Olympics? It's easy to understand why people get discouraged — the whole Charlie Brown, Lucy, and the football meme works for a reason. 

But I think some folks are too quick to let that turn into negative snowballing energy. I happened across this tweet this morning, and I thought it offered some welcome perspective. 

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It's lengthy, so I won't requote the entire tweet here, but I'll highlight a key portion of it.

My question to the doomers and black pillers would be whether or not they actually want something to happen, or do they just want nothing to happen, so they can be right?  

What would disappoint you more? If you’re right and nothing happens, or if I’m right and you have nothing left to bitch about? 

People said nothing will ever happen to end the tyranny of the British government, they got away with raising taxes and limiting the rights of our forefathers. Nothing happened to the tyrants who seized property, jailed anyone who spoke out against the king, controlled the means of production, restricted trade, commerce, etc. 

Nothing ever happened, until the revolution happened.

Think that's a fair point. So, yes, temper expectations — don't be naive. But don't be a doomer, either. Remember: "Nothing ever happens"...until it does. 

Chin up, friends.

LIGHTER FARE 

Yep — that's the only name that works here!

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News Topics MORNING MINUTE | 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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