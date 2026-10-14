Sidebar: USDA Overhaul Put on Hold As Judge Sides With Congress on Spending Restrictions

If you're a regular RedState reader, you're likely well aware that on any given day, there may be multiple court rulings of varying levels of consequence involving the Trump administration. Attempting to cover them all — along with all of the other news we're inundated with on the daily — can prove a challenge.

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So...I'm experimenting with an idea here — a feature I'll call "Sidebar" that allows us to provide a somewhat slimmed-down/snack-sized version of a report on court rulings. Hopefully this will prove useful (and informative). Let us know what you think in the Comments!

Anyway, first up, we have a ruling issued on Tuesday by a California district judge:

JUST IN: Judge Vince Chhabria (Obama/CAND) blocks USDA reorganization. Unusual aspect to case is unions who filed it & DOJ agreed language allowing Congressional committees to approve reprogramming of funds is unconstitutional. Doc: https://t.co/hhnHVHaeNk — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 13, 2026

The Trump administration's plans to reorganize the Department of Agriculture have hit a legal roadblock, with a federal judge temporarily halting office closures and mandatory employee relocations across eight USDA components.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled that the administration likely violated congressional restrictions on using appropriated money for reorganization. Interestingly, both sides agreed that provisions allowing congressional committees to approve exceptions were unconstitutional. But while USDA argued that striking those provisions would allow the restructuring to proceed, Chhabria concluded that the underlying spending restrictions remained enforceable.

The ruling grants a temporary stay under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), rather than permanently blocking the overhaul. One important deadline: The spending restrictions are currently scheduled to expire on December 11, meaning Congress could change the landscape before the litigation concludes.

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