'Grotesque Absurdity': Israel, US Tear Into Macron After Gaslighting Statement on Hamas

After Donald Trump’s major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday where he affirmed U.S. power, made Iran the centerpiece — deal or annihilation — and tied Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre to Tehran while claiming he had already ended the Gaza war, French President Emmanuel Macron took to the podium and made a statement about Hamas that outraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

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Macron certainly seemed to many like he was siding with the savage terrorist group, you see. He railed on for some time about the plight of the Palestinians and Israel’s efforts to keep its country secure, but one line in particular enraged many observers:

Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where every day violations are committed. In whose name? Hamas has never operated in the West Bank.

Macron: “Hamas isn’t active in the West Bank.”



The West Bank 👇 pic.twitter.com/FClmdBCalP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 22, 2026

Note: Exact translations of Macron's sentence vary, but the gist is the same.

The problem? Hamas regularly stages attacks in that area, and, in fact, they carried out an assault in the West Bank as recently as Sunday, the eve of Judaism’s holiest day of Yom Kippur, killing a father of six.

Netanyahu was furious:

“The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron’s statement is staggering,” said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to deliver a defiant address to the world body on Thursday. “Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria,” it said, using the Biblical name for the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 Six Day War. “Ignorance is no excuse for erasing their blood.”

Huckabee meanwhile gave Macron a history lesson, noting that Hamas is evil personified and considers humans that don’t buy into its ideology as little more than roaches:

Hard to imagine a more out of touch with reality speech than Macron at UN. @AmichaiChikli corrects the record. Hamas is an evil scourge, and they have killed innocent American citizens. https://t.co/yPh7YJk3Qw — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 23, 2026

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also urged Macron to study what he’s talking about before addressing the world:

Absolutely absurd. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed from the UN podium that Hamas has “never been active” in Judea and Samaria. Just two days ago, a French citizen was murdered there.



Mr. President, @EmmanuelMacron, do your homework before lecturing Israel. Check the… — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 22, 2026

Absolutely absurd. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed from the UN podium that Hamas has “never been active” in Judea and Samaria. Just two days ago, a French citizen was murdered there. Mr. President, @EmmanuelMacron, do your homework before lecturing Israel. Check the facts.

Even Netanyahu’s opponent in October's Knesset elections, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, defended Israel’s actions in dealing with the terrorists that threaten the Jewish state. Macron’s remarks were “extremely divorced from the reality on the ground,” he said on social media.

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After being called out for his unfortunate gaslighting on the reality in the region, the French did what they’re good at: ducking. It’s your fault if you misinterpreted the statement, they charged: "The president meant to say that Hamas does not govern the West Bank,” a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "His remarks should therefore not be misinterpreted."

Appeasing and coddling terrorists is a strategy that’s failed over and over again. Macron evidently didn’t get the memo.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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