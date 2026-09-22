Morning Minute: Lawyers Are the Worst!

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

FBI’s Operation Blackout Seizes $15 Billion From Global Scam Networks

Behind every random text is a machine that the FBI is taking apart.

Trump Ties the Press in Knots During Visit With Mamdani at Gracie Mansion

As for other happenings at the Mamdani/Trump presser, Trump was cordial to the mayor, saying he hoped Mamdani would be a great mayor because he (Trump) wants good things not just for New York City, but for America.

Gavin Newsom’s Fang Fang Problem: Spy-Tied McDonald’s Family Pours $4.4 Million Into CA Dems

A California family that built its fortune on McDonald’s franchises reportedly donated more than $4.4 million to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, and other leading Democrats.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Connecticut Already Planning on Going Around Viramontes Outcome

That's because this is Connecticut. It's not known for drive-by shootings and gangland mentalities. It's known for garden parties and freezing weather.

HotAir — The NGO to Government Pipeline

Next time you hear a liberal talk about "preserving democracy," this is what they really mean. A government that can be bought for the right price.

PJ Media — What 'Star Trek' Taught Us About AI, Thirty Years Before We Needed the Lesson

It’s crucial that we in the West ignore the fear-mongers and retain control of AI by being on top of the wave instead of under it.

Townhall — I Can't Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

Most of life’s questions have obvious answers; this is no different. It’s just a matter of acknowledging them and moving on.

Twitchy — CNN Panel SO Desperate Debating Scott Jennings They Pull a 'BUT FOX!' and Then It Goes REALLY Wrong

They've got nothing. They know it and they know Jennings knows it.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

As we know, the House is out. There are no hearings/meetings set on the Hill for the Senate on Tuesday.

Here's a peek at some of the latest critter antics:

That Big Tent May Be Fraying - El-Sayed Isn't Going to Like This Comment From Cory Booker

Democrats Reportedly Sweating Bullets Over Lackluster Fundraising Compared to GOP

White House What's Up

Most of President Trump's days are busy — today...is really, really busy:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — New York, New York

9:55 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump Tower en route to the United Nations General Assembly — New York, New York

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive to the United Nations General Assembly — United Nations General Assembly

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — United Nations General Assembly

10:40 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Signing Event with the Prime Minister of Denmark and the Prime Minister of Greenland — United Nations General Assembly

11:45 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain — United Nations General Assembly

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan — United Nations General Assembly

1:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine — United Nations General Assembly

2:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Shield of the Americas Event — United Nations General Assembly

2:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Multilateral Meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council — United Nations General Assembly

— THE PRESIDENT departs the United Nations General Assembly en route to Trump Tower — United Nations General Assembly

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at Trump Tower — New York, New York

7:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs Trump Tower en route to Lotte Palace Hotel — New York, New York

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at Lotte Palace Hotel — Lotte Palace Hotel

— THE PRESIDENT participates in an UNGA Leaders' Reception — Lotte Palace Hotel

7:40 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pull-Aside Meeting with the Acting President of Venezuela — Lotte Palace Hotel

— THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route the White House — New York, New York

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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Vice President Vance had a rather amusing Freudian slip Monday evening:

News That's Really Breaking: JD Vance Accidentally Comes Up With New Name for the 'Far Left'

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Attorney General - Todd Blanche — Blanche recently announced the DOJ's successful bid to secure an end to "gender affirming care" for minors in two more hospital systems.

The Department of Justice just secured an end to “gender affirming care” for minors at two more hospital systems: NYU and UPMC. Since January 20, 2025 over 40 systems have ended these procedures across the country— including six of the largest systems as a result of… — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) September 18, 2026

Full Court Press...

Monday was an interesting court decision day:

✅ In Onder v. Von Glahn (MO redistricting), 8th Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS district court TRO.

(MO redistricting), 8th Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS district court TRO. ↔️ In L.G.M.L. v. Mullin (attempted return of unaccompanied Guatemalan children), Judge Timothy Kelly (D.C.) DENIES plaintiffs’ motion to expand the class to children from other countries; GRANTS IN PART and DENIES IN PART the government’s motion to dismiss, allowing most claims challenging the Guatemala operation to proceed. The existing injunction barring the class members’ transfer out of the United States remains in place.

(attempted return of unaccompanied Guatemalan children), Judge Timothy Kelly (D.C.) DENIES plaintiffs’ motion to expand the class to children from other countries; GRANTS IN PART and DENIES IN PART the government’s motion to dismiss, allowing most claims challenging the Guatemala operation to proceed. The existing injunction barring the class members’ transfer out of the United States remains in place. ❌ In State of New York v. DOJ (immigration verification requirements), Judge Mary McElroy (Rhode Island) GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment; DENIES admin's cross-motion.

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This was big for MO:

8th Circuit Drops Major Missouri Redistricting Ruling: New Map Must Be Used in November

COMING ATTRACTIONS

On Thursday, President Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House.

And, with the 8th Circuit decision yesterday, we now wait to see what the Supreme Court might do with the case. 🍿

MORNING MUSING

I get it. I swear I get it: Lawyers are the absolute worst. We speak in tongues and walk around with nasty trickses up our sleeves.

We're always looking for (and finding) the loopholes. We're argumentative. Oh, and know-it-all-y.

And we're weird: A 40-page appellate court decision on congressional redistricting drops and, to weirdos like me, it's catnip.

So, when readers rightly invoke Shakespeare and let their disdain for the legal profession be known, all I can really do is say, "Yep. We suck." 🤷‍♀️

LIGHTER FARE

And I think it's cute when Daisy tries to walk herself!?

An equestrian trainer in California had just finished working on a client’s horse when she says her golden retriever puppy decided to grab the lead rope. https://t.co/bL2ortEJ8K pic.twitter.com/kNvv2gszHF — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2026

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