That Big Tent May Be Fraying - El-Sayed Isn't Going to Like This Comment From Cory Booker

Democrats would like to say "big tent" to any questions about their differences or the chaos in their party.

But it isn't quite that simple when it comes to the extremism that they have been embracing.

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NBC's Kristen Welker had Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, and she put him on the spot about that extremism. This question got to the heart of the matter when she told him how negatively socialism was viewed by Americans.

BREAKING: Democrat Sen. Cory Booker just called Abdul El-Sayed a "fringe" person.



Kristen Welker: "In our polls, socialism is viewed even more negatively than the MAGA movement. ... And we’re seeing one of the big battles play out for progressivism in Michigan right now with… pic.twitter.com/tMvccwIFAX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2026

She asked:

"President Trump is trying to paint progressives, and frankly all Democrats, as socialists, and we're seeing one of the big battles play out for progressivism in Michigan right now with Abdul El-Sayed, there who did tell me he was a capitalist, by the way. Do you think Democrats are drawing a firm enough line between themselves and socialism?"

Booker replied, "This is really what the Republicans want to do: focus on a few fringe people."

Then he tried to deflect to their standard policy rule: Attack President Donald Trump.

"I serve in the United States Senate and I could go through my colleagues, left and right," Booker said. "What we want right now is to end these reckless tariffs and drive down prices, to end this war to drive down prices, to give a tax plan for this country that puts more money in working peoples' pockets and ends the giveaways to the wealthiest of Americans."

Did Booker just call El-Sayed a fringe person? It surely sounds like he did, since El-Sayed's name was the only name that Welker mentioned.

One has to think that comment is not going to go over well with El-Sayed, who, as we've said, seems to have a short fuse. That response from Booker shows more Democrats in disarray than they want to let on.

This follows the meeting that Senate Democrats had with El-Sayed last week. Booker was approached by the media at that time to ask if he was supporting El-Sayed, and he deflected. He refused to say whether he endorsed him.

So add this in, and it's clear to see there are some issues with that Democrat "big tent." It's not looking good.

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Oops. https://t.co/FKOkAPJcdL — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) September 20, 2026

No surprise given the way Senator Booker looked after leaving the meeting with Abdul. https://t.co/GGrzURRagy — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) September 20, 2026

I really wonder what the internals they showed those senators in DC said https://t.co/gh8XqmROtF — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) September 20, 2026

You have to think the internals are awful for the Democrats on this issue.

The Democrats should be calling out the socialists and drawing a bright line against them.

But it's a bit too late after they invited them in in order to try to have more votes, and they are now getting swallowed by them. And they don't know what to do about it.

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