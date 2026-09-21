Democrats Reportedly Sweating Bullets Over Lackluster Fundraising Compared to GOP

In politics, having more money in your campaign account than your opponent doesn’t guarantee a win — but it sure as heck helps.

As we roll into the midterms, the Democrats are getting antsy for one simple reason: the GOP has outraised them by a large margin, which complicates their efforts to take back the House and/or the Senate on November 3.

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NYT: GOP enters the final stretch with a clear money edge — from now through Election Day, Republicans plan to spend $221 million more on ads than Democrats



🟥 GOP: $888M

🟦 DEM: $666M

——

Reserved more in key Senate races:

Ohio — R +$29.8M

Texas — R +$26M

Michigan — R +$24.7M… pic.twitter.com/DPFgRBaP3T — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 21, 2026

Here’s the lowdown:

NYT: GOP enters the final stretch with a clear money edge — from now through Election Day, Republicans plan to spend $221 million more on ads than Democrats 🟥 GOP: $888M

🟦 DEM: $666M —— Reserved more in key Senate races: Ohio — R +$29.8M

Texas — R +$26M

Michigan — R +$24.7M

Maine — R +$12.6M

Iowa — R +$8.9M

Alaska — R +$7.8M

New Hampshire — R +$4.1M

North Carolina — R +$440K

🔵 Georgia — D +$7.1M

The disparity is reportedly causing some to panic within the Democrat ranks:

These conversations, described by two dozen Democratic sources, have become increasingly fraught in recent weeks as President Donald Trump’s political operation and other GOP super PACs have unleashed a tidal wave of spending into House and Senate battlegrounds that Democrats have been unable to match. Democrats still feel confident they have enough money to flip the House and have a real chance at the Senate majority. But tensions are rising inside the party about its more limited pot of funds, as members and aides fear they could end up with a narrow majority that makes governing all but impossible. Across all House and Senate races nationwide, Republicans are set to significantly outspend Democrats overall on advertising over the closing weeks of the midterms, according to data from AdImpact. Republicans have $682 million worth of ads reserved from Monday through Election Day while Democrats have $491 million.

One of the key battlegrounds is Texas, where Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton is battling Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, who has rightly earned the moniker “Talafreako” for his six gender claims, weird statements about God, and so much more.

After initially taking a cautious approach, the GOP is now majorly ramping up their efforts in the Lone Star State:

The most dramatic uptick came in Texas, with $62 million in ads supporting Republican Ken Paxton so far this month compared with about $17 million behind Democratic candidate James Talarico. Republican-supported spending this month exceeded that for Democrats in every Senate race considered a tossup by the Cook Political Report, the first time that has happened in this election cycle.

And as our Ward Clark reported Wednesday, Trump-aligned groups including the MAGA Inc. PAC are sending upward of $138 million to GOP candidates in close races around the country.

Money won’t bring you the victory unless you have a compelling candidate with a message that sticks, as former Dem presidential contender Kamala Harris knows all too well (she blew through a billion-dollar war chest in 2024 and still lost to Donald Trump), but it’s sure better to have more Benjamins than the other guy. We’re going to need to spend every penny of it intelligently, because this truly has become a battle for the future of the nation.

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Do we want to be great, or do we want to sink into the failure of progressivism and socialism? We’ll have that answer in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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