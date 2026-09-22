'Trump People Out!': Somali Daycare Scandal Exposed on Video — Millions in Suspected Fraud

You can take the Somali out of Somalia, but can you take the Somalia out of the Somali?

Such eternal questions leap forefront to mind after the umpteenth investigation into suspected fraud and taxpayer abuse raises disturbing issues.

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This time, the story comes via the Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt, and we’re no longer talking about Minnesota, but Seattle.

Some Seattle-area home daycares are facing questions over millions of dollars in taxpayer funding after an investigation found apparently empty facilities, uncooperative operators and one neighbor who flat-out called a nearby daycare a "scam."

And when a reporter started asking questions at one location, a man fired back with an accusation of his own. Are you "Trump people"?

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: TPM's @KatieDaviscourt investigated Somali home daycares in Seattle. Could there be millions of dollars of potential misuse of taxpayer funds?



When she knocked on doors, often no one answered and if they did they were hostile and defensive. Neighbors say they… pic.twitter.com/ixY5J4aFOU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 21, 2026

You can’t fault him for the assumption, since the Democrat Party obviously doesn’t care about stopping fraud.

Daviscourt visited more than 20 daycare locations in two Seattle neighborhoods while investigating providers that she reported had collectively received more than $5 million in public funding. Her investigation focused on Somali-run home daycare businesses and whether the services being provided matched the substantial taxpayer payments associated with them.

One of the most striking stops was Daisy Family Childcare. According to Daviscourt's review of public records, the daycare has received nearly $2 million in taxpayer money and was recently collecting approximately $70,000 per month.

But when Daviscourt visited during the middle of the day, she reported seeing no children at the property, which appeared on video to be a large, modern home.

Then there was Aboo Family Daycare, which Daviscourt reported was receiving roughly $40,000 per month in taxpayer funding.

A neighbor interviewed in the video didn't mince words when asked about it, claiming he had known for years that the daycare was a "scam."

It was hardly the only unusual encounter Daviscourt recorded during her tour.

At Hormuud Home Family Daycare in South Seattle, two women outside the property became frustrated when Daviscourt asked whether she could enroll a child.

The neighborhood itself was notable. A map displayed by Daviscourt showed more than a dozen daycare businesses clustered throughout the surrounding area.

At another location, Star Family Home Daycare, Daviscourt attempted to confirm whether the address was actually operating as a daycare.

"I don't care, I'm not going to answer," a woman at the property responded, according to the video.

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Daviscourt reported that Star was receiving approximately $30,000 per month in taxpayer funding.

But perhaps the strangest exchange came at another registered daycare when a man emerged from the building and confronted Daviscourt and her cameraman.

His first concern apparently wasn't whether they wanted to enroll a child. He wanted to know whether they were "Trump people." The man then called the pair "haters" and ordered them to leave. "Get out of here," he said.

Daviscourt's report comes as Washington's childcare subsidy system is receiving increased scrutiny over how public money is being handed out to immigrants.

Washington's Working Connections Child Care program uses state and federal dollars to subsidize childcare for eligible families. The state pays participating providers the subsidized portion of the cost directly.

Seattle also operates its own Child Care Assistance Program for qualifying families who work, attend school or participate in job training. Participating CCAP providers submit monthly attendance logs, which the city reviews before sending payments.

Daviscourt's investigation raises serious questions about whether the claimed enrollment and alleged services underlying the payments at the locations she visited can be verified.

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Washington has also tightened some of its subsidy rules. Legislation passed this year changes Working Connections payments toward an attendance-based system, with payments tied more directly to the number of days children actually attend. For licensed family-home providers, those attendance-based rules are scheduled to take effect in July 2027.

Daviscourt reported more than $5 million in taxpayer funding connected to the providers she examined across just two neighborhoods.

When taxpayers are sending $30,000, $40,000 or even $70,000 a month to empty home daycares and reporters are met with hostility, there is one question that comes to mind: Where are the kids?

It's time that Americans 'lear' their lesson: Stop the fraud.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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