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Florida Chamber of Commerce Launches Awesome Troll Against JB Pritzker

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 22, 2026 10:25 AM
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Florida Chamber of Commerce Launches Awesome Troll Against JB Pritzker
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, File

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is launching one heck of a great troll that's making a serious point against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

They are starting a billboard campaign pointing out the billions of dollars in income of people and businesses fleeing Illinois for Florida. 

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"The billboards will look very much like the billboard we did in New York, but we'll have two of them in Chicago, and we'll be naming Governor Pritzker the runner-up ‘Florida Economic Developer of the Year,’" Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"This isn't personal, right? This is about policy. And the person responsible for all of Illinois's policies is the governor there, just like our governor in Florida has top responsibility for what we do here," he added. "When we look at how unsafe Chicago is, when we look at the extraordinarily high taxes that we have in Chicago — I'm from there, by the way, and so I have firsthand knowledge on what's happening in Illinois and what's happening in Chicago… And all of Illinois is losing people, more businesses are leaving Illinois than are moving to Illinois, and Illinois is losing billions of taxable income. And so the whole state is in a death spiral."

The billboards show Pritzker shrugging, and they face traffic in both directions along I-55, with the ads naming him runner-up and thanking him for jobs moving to Florida. 

"Everything we do is scorecard driven, and we follow the data," Wilson said when asked why Chicago was the next stop on the campaign. "New York earned the number one spot, and if you look at the data, Illinois earns the number two spot… Florida's grown by about 1.9 million residents and Illinois's lost [75,000] or 100,000 residents over the same period of time… When we look at taxable income that's moved from Illinois to Florida, it's over $2 billion that has left Illinois and relocated to Florida."

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Fox termed it humorously "highway mockery." Pritzker certainly deserves the chastisement.

But it's also a greater comment on how awful the Democrat policies are for citizens in these areas, and a great argument as to why people should be voting these Democrats out and voting for better policies. 

Pritzker is a "runner-up" because the Chamber already named New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as the top developer for Florida, as we reported. 

Here's what they did to Mamdani. 

How good is that? 

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News Topics CHICAGO | ECONOMY | FLORIDA | ILLINOIS | JB PRITZKER
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