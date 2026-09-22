Netanyahu Has a Pointed Message for Mamdani After Mayor Renews Call for His Arrest

As the United Nations General Assembly kicked off, Mayor Zohran Mamdani renewed his call that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested.

Advertisement

Mamdani let loose after his earlier meeting with President Donald Trump. "I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people," Mamdani said.

“I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability,” Mamdani said. “If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it,” Mamdani said.

Maybe because we are not subject to the ICC's dictates? Nor should we be. Our law is supreme in our land, not the globalist agenda. Funny that a mayor of New York should not understand that. But, of course, that exposes the greater problem with Mamdani.

Mamdani got in trouble on the subject in July when he urged protesters to take to the streets against Netanyahu, then tried to walk it back. That disturbed members of the New York Police Department, who would then have to clean up the results of any such "protests." As we noted at that time, Mamdani doesn't have the power to make such an arrest.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Denon told The Post Friday that the mayor is “clever” but can’t simply call for protests and the arrest of a world leader and then pretend it never happened. “He’s very clever, but you cannot set the fire, then say this,” Danon said.

Netanyahu made it clear this was not going to stop him from coming to New York. He sent a scathing statement to Mamdani: "I am coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers... and I'm going to tell the truth about you."

"I am coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers... and I'm going to tell the truth about you."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sends a scathing message to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani as he heads to New York for the United Nations General… pic.twitter.com/cLjhlhLnlo — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2026





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.