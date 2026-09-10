Morning Minute: As the (Missouri) Mule Turns

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Fifth Juror Speaks Out on Lindsay Clancy Case — His Testimony Paints a Very Disturbing Picture

Nick Dargie is now the fifth juror to publicly discuss the explosive deliberations following last week's mistrial. Dargie was one of the two male jurors who joined all nine women in voting to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Mark Kelly Posts a Note He Says He Got From an 'Everyday American' - but People Aren't Buying It

Gee, why do I doubt what Kelly is trying to sell us here? It sounds like a note written by an older person saying what he thinks a 25-year-old would say. What 25-year-old is going to write such a note and sign it "an everyday American"? Would a 25-year-old even recognize Kelly (sorry, dude, you're not that much), and why would the person write a note rather than just talking to him?

Priceless: Trump Had People Laughing Their Heads Off With What He Said About Talarico

Bottom line? Why would anyone vote for Talarico, with the missed votes, the radical policies, and the just plain weird takes? The people of Texas don't stand for such radical things. With Trump helping to whip the vote, Talarico now faces even more trouble.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Viramontes Not Just About Guns

Knife Rights is a group that often has the gun rights world's back, even if we do a crummy job of reciprocating it sometimes.

HotAir — As We Focus on El-Sayed, Don't Forget How Awful Talarico Is

In no sane world could James Talarico represent the ordinary Texan for six years in the U.S. Senate, yet apparently this world is becoming insane, even in nominally Red states. I still believe that when all is said and done, Talarico will not win, but it scares me that it is even possible.

PJ Media — Thursday Essay: Let's Talk 9/11, Then and Now

I was young when I started this, and I'll be old before I stop — if then. All of us will continue looking back at that day, from time to time, but perhaps what's most remarkable is how much we still look forward. Islamic terrorists were able to alter New York City's skyline, but they couldn't put so much as a dent in this American's hopes.

Townhall — No Doubt, This Is the Part of Trump's Convention Speech That the Libs Will Go Insane Over

It sounds great, to the tune of over $1 trillion, but the media and the Democrats will likely go apoplectic over it, most adding it to their list of mythical impeachable offenses made by Trump. Guys, he’s bribing voters; don’t you see it?

Twitchy — Dem Mark Kelly Says ‘Everyday American’ Left Handwritten Note on Plane Seat While He Was in the Can

Posters say Kelly made the same conceited mistake as Jussie Smollett: overestimating his recognizability.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

They're still out (yay?), but the Senate supposedly will be back in session next week. For now, those of the Republican persuasion (along with their House compadres) are in Dallas, Texas, for the midterm convention — which we'll be live blogging again this evening.

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Brandon Gill Fires Up RNC Midterms Convention by Going Straight at Democrats' 'Woke 2.0'

Fetterman's Statement About His GOP Convention Video Is Going to Break Some Democrat Brains

White House What's Up

President Trump, of course, is in Dallas for Day Two of the convention. Here's how his Thursday schedule looks:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Dallas, Texas

12:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT tours the National Medal of Honor Museum — Arlington, Texas

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Arlington, Texas

5:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Roundtable — Dallas, Texas

6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT attends the RNC Midterm Convention — Dallas, Texas

8:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Closing Remarks — Dallas, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT departs Dallas, Texas en route to the White House — Dallas, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Vice President JD Vance will also be speaking at the convention tonight.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Dir. Central Intelligence Agency - John Ratcliffe — Fitting for his role, we don't hear as much from the CIA Director on social media as we do other Cabinet officials, but his unannounced visit to Russia in late August raised some eyebrows and fueled speculation as to his role in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

Full Court Press...

Missouri was the name of the game on Wednesday as we had all manner of court rulings popping off, including:

↔️ Onder v. State of MO (congressional redistricting), Judge Stephen Clark (Eastern District of Missouri) DENIES intervenors' motion for stay AND DENIES defendants' motion to enjoin SCOMO from holding MO SOS Denny Hoskins in contempt pursuant to the All Writs Act.

(congressional redistricting), Judge Stephen Clark (Eastern District of Missouri) DENIES intervenors' motion for stay AND DENIES defendants' motion to enjoin SCOMO from holding MO SOS Denny Hoskins in contempt pursuant to the All Writs Act. ✅ Onder v. State of MO (congressional redistricting), 8th Circuit Court of Appeals DENIES intervenors' motion for stay pending appeal, motion for summary reversal, and motion for administrative stay.

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted, the first-of-its-kind GOP midterm convention continues this evening in Dallas, Texas, with President Trump headlining. RedState will be live blogging the event, so come join in on the fun.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

And look for more twists and turns from the courts in the Saga of the Missouri Map. (See below.)

MORNING MUSING

I've decided to name the Missouri Map saga "As the (Missouri) Mule Turns," the mule being the official state animal. We're eagerly awaiting some additional court rulings on the matter — from the Missouri Supreme Court (SCOMO), and potentially any of the federal courts (Eastern District of Missouri, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. Supreme Court) now involved in the matter.

In the meantime, here's a quick rundown of what's going on today:

At 10 AM Eastern, plaintiffs in the federal case (Rep. Bob Onder (MO-03), et al.) must file their response with SCOTUS to the application for stay filed by "People Not Politicians" (the referendum pushers challenging the new map). Then we'll see what SCOTUS wants to do as to the federal case (where a district court TRO currently forbids Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins from using any map other than the new one for the November election).

At 11 AM Eastern, Hoskins will be appearing before SCOMO, where he's been ordered to show cause why the state's supreme court should not hold him in contempt for ordering local election officials to use the new map (pursuant to the federal TRO) rather than the old map, as previously ordered by SCOMO.

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Keep your popcorn handy!

LIGHTER FARE

My Daisy has a similar bedtime ritual around 9:00 PM (though minus the stuffy, because she'd shred it.)

Stop I’m gonna cry, this is the cutest sleepy baby ritual I’ve ever seen 🥹 pic.twitter.com/w565HrPTyk — 𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑙 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 (@cuteeanimals0) September 9, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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