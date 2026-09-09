Fetterman's Statement About His GOP Convention Video Is Going to Break Some Democrat Brains

Right on cue, Democrats are in full meltdown mode after Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) made a video that was shown at Republican National Committee's midterm convention Wednesday night. As RedState's Sister Toldjah reported, Fetterman made a video introduction for his Keystone State colleague, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), before McCormick addressed the crowd in Dallas.

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Said Fetterman in the video:

Yes, I’m Senator John Fetterman [from] Pennsylvania. Yes, I am a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I’m a common sense Democrat. I’m always going to stand with America, I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism, and that anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend.

He also promised to "work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley."

Democrats were furious.

Too lazy to do it in person. Checks out. https://t.co/8eWIH5gpc2 — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) September 9, 2026

John is Benedict Arnold, but lazy. Could barely get off the couch in his million-dollar mansion to kiss Trump’s ring, he phoned it in like everything he does. https://t.co/knTBKu7uXN — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) September 9, 2026

A year ago I labeled John Fetterman ‘Trump’s favorite Democrat.’ Tonight, he yet again proves why. — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 10, 2026

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) responds to John Fetterman speaking at the GOP midterm convention



“Being a Democratic politician who decides to speak at Trump’s midterm convention is like boarding the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.” pic.twitter.com/sgPmxRSWzS — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 10, 2026

(That last one's pretty rich coming from a guy pretending to be a woman.)

Anyway, as the furor grew Wednesday night, Fetterman put out a statement reiterating that he and McCormick are friends, noting, “We are in different parties, but we are both Team PA."

“We have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars back to Pennsylvania, fought for improved transportation and affordable housing, and the Steel Way of Life," he continued.

Then Fetterman delivered a message to his fellow Democrats: I'm still one of you "and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on.”

NEW: Fetterman says he won’t leave Dem party if they take the Senate



"I'm a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party-and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on." pic.twitter.com/SUXrqhC6pZ — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 10, 2026

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“My remarks introduced Dave McCormick as a great American and friend. “We are in different parties, but we are both Team PA. “We have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars back to Pennsylvania, fought for improved transportation and affordable housing, and the Steel Way of Life. “I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party—and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on.”

His statement isn't likely to placate other Democrats, but when has John Fetterman ever shown any interest in being a party pleaser?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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