Mark Kelly Posts a Note He Says He Got From an 'Everyday American' - but People Aren't Buying It

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) posted a note that he claims he received while he was flying on an airplane.

On a flight from Boston to Phoenix and this note was in my seat when I returned from the restroom. I think this shows how much an entire generation is struggling. Whether it’s my own kids or a random person on a random flight, young people are frustrated. There is massive anxiety… pic.twitter.com/RIFRVawqzc — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) September 9, 2026

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On a flight from Boston to Phoenix and this note was in my seat when I returned from the restroom. I think this shows how much an entire generation is struggling. Whether it’s my own kids or a random person on a random flight, young people are frustrated. There is massive anxiety and uncertainty about the future. This government hasn’t done jack shit for hardworking young Americans who have done everything right…..but if you are a billionaire with a big stock portfolio and a bigger tax cut, Trump’s "Golden Age" has arrived.

The note claimed to be from a 25-year-old who said he/she was "just barely scraping by," asked him to "fight for affordable housing and healthcare," and was signed "an everyday American." Our sister site Twitchy reported on it.

Gee, why do I doubt what Kelly is trying to sell us here? It sounds like a note written by an older person saying what he thinks a 25-year-old would say. What 25-year-old is going to write such a note and sign it "an everyday American"? Would a 25-year-old even recognize Kelly (sorry, dude, you're not that much), and why would the person write a note rather than just talking to him?

But even beyond that, the audacity of Kelly. He voted against tax cuts, along with other Democrats, that have helped most Americans in the wake of the mess the Democrats left. Fortunately, President Donald Trump and the Republicans prevailed, or Americans would be paying more. Democrats, when they had power, drove inflation up over 9 percent. And I thought Democrats claimed to solve healthcare when they passed Obamacare. Just one more false claim. Kelly doesn't have a leg to stand on in any kind of attack on Republicans.

Moreover, Kelly criticizes the government, but how long has he been in government? Notice what he doesn't do here is say what he's done to help anyone or what he would do. He just attacks Trump, which is all the Democrats ever do. Why would anyone reach out to him?

While Democrats are focused on the only thing they ever seem focused on — attacking Trump — Trump is actually doing things to help the American people, like increasing jobs, bringing back manufacturing for even more jobs, and securing the border that Democrats left open. Democrats would make everything worse for a real 25-year-old, as well as everyone else.

As you might guess, Kelly was ratioed into next week by people who doubted that the note was real.

Things that didn’t happen for 500 Alex https://t.co/2af1tdRrNf — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) September 10, 2026

And then your airline pilot came out of the cockpit and gave you a pair of plastic wings. Congrats…sir. 🤣 https://t.co/I6MExfhHbA — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 10, 2026

Unbelievable lack of self-awareness on display here. Mark Kelly clearly does not realize that the person who wrote this was “quite literally begging” him to do something. And what does he do? Tweets about Trump https://t.co/atd9W3tv7I — Harry Dalton, US Geological Survey (@ALEXANDER___IV) September 10, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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