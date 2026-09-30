Senate Democrats Tank Popular Stock Ban to Halt Voter ID

Democrats are once more proving their lockstep devotion towards thwarting any effort at shoring up the integrity of American elections. Voter ID requirements are one thing that House and Senate Republicans have continually advocated, and which are wildly popular among the American people. Another thing that's popular with the American people is legislation stopping House and Senate members from making bank on their knowledge of events and pending legislation to make what are arguably insider-trading deals, which make so many of these people stinkin' rich.

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On Wednesday, only weeks before the 2026 midterm elections, we learned that a GOP-backed effort in the United States Senate to implement both of these things, a bill that passed the House, has been thwarted by Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Quelle surprise.

Senate Democrats shut down Republicans’ bid to deal with two key issues for voters heading into the midterms. Republicans tried and failed to pass a bill that would marry differing policy issues: banning lawmakers from using their insider knowledge to trade stocks and implementing voter ID policy nationwide — the latter of which the GOP has so far failed to accomplish with their SAVE America Act. The Stop Insider Trading Act cruised through the House earlier this month, where a majority of House Democrats voted against it. Though voters are highly supportive of both, Democrats in the House and Senate argued that the stock trade ban wasn’t strong enough, while the voter ID element was too aggressive.

Horse squeeze! Any stock trade ban is better than no stock trade ban, which is what we have now. And the Democrats, led by the increasingly vulturine Schumer, have been bitterly opposed to any manner of voter ID since the Earth's crust hardened; it's part and parcel of their bitter opposition to any form of election integrity efforts, and you can easily imagine why they are so bitterly opposed to this measure that the American electorate overwhelmingly favors.

In any case, that's not why the Dems shut this bill down. No, they are looking at the midterms.

But the efforts to shut down the votes appear to build on a growing trend ahead of the November midterms — Democrats don't want to hand Republicans two massive wins going into a must-win election for both parties.

How freaking self-centered are these people? They aren't concerned with what the American people favor, what the American people want, or what the American people expect them to do to ensure our elections are honest and our politicians are, well, a little less dishonest. That doesn't seem like this big of an ask.

Voter ID is a wildly popular issue, with as much as 77 percent of American voters favoring making it a requirement for people to actually prove they are who they claim to be before letting them vote. Polling on the insider trading ban is even higher. This isn't a partisan issue, but the Democrats seem determined to make it one. And you can rest assured, whenever they get the opportunity, they will take measures to make sure that neither matter ever comes up again.

And so, here we are again, staring down the barrel of the most consequential, the most hotly contested midterm election in modern history — and the Democrats are playing games with two issues that the American people overwhelmingly support. That's what matters. If you're not 100 percent satisfied with everything the current Republican congress has done, well, neither am I. But we have to vote nonetheless; not because we got everything we wanted, but because we didn't get everything we wanted — and we don't want the Democrats, especially the increasing flood of "democratic socialists," or commies, to get anything they want.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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