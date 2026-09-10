Priceless: Trump Had People Laughing Their Heads Off With What He Said About Talarico

President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday evening.

He outlined some of the administration's successes and warned about the dangers of far-left Democrats returning to power.

Advertisement

One of the big races he emphasized was the Texas Senate race between Republican nominee Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat nominee James Talarico. He very enthusiastically supported Paxton, saying he would make multiple trips to Texas to support him, because it was so important. Holding onto Texas is going to be a critical part of Republicans holding the Senate.

Trump then turned his attention to taking down Talarico; Trump was all in with three minutes of edgy humor. You can see the ladies behind him appreciated it. He started off with how Talarico resembled Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman.

🚨 WATCH: President @realDonaldTrump RIPS James Talarico for 3 minutes straight.



"He ran a campaign to beat meat — he called it 'beat meat.' I don't know what the hell he meant by that." pic.twitter.com/CBwdE3Rw2l — Republicans (@Republicans) September 10, 2026

Trump noted Talarico's past efforts against oil and gas, a vital industry in Texas: "I'm working my ass off to get you oil and gas, and I got a guy who wants to end it." The Texas audience said no big time to the idea of trying to get rid of oil and gas.

Trump also brought up some of Talarico's other problematic past statements, including wanting to "dismantle capitalism" and saying that he hated Christianity.

But he really had the crowd, including the women behind him and Vice President JD Vance, going off in gales of laughter when he started joking about how Talarico felt about meat. Talarico ran a campaign for the Texas House in 2022; he said it was a "non-meat campaign" and only bought vegan products from local vendors for events. That's another thing that doesn't go over well in Texas.

"He ran a campaign to beat meat — he called it 'beat meat.' I don't know what the hell he meant by that," Trump joked. But that was "bad for his image," Trump said, so he started "eating meat." At that point, Trump said, "It's getting worse; I'm getting myself in trouble," as the people laughed their heads off. He snarked that he ate a lot of meat and threw it up. Trump has all the timing of a professional comedian; he just might be the funniest person to ever hold the office.

This is a new classic https://t.co/YXDvMKUy4p — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 10, 2026

Trump stated that Texans were going to elect Ken Paxton to defeat "Talafreako" and defend the Lone Star state.

Bottom line? Why would anyone vote for Talarico, with the missed votes, the radical policies, and the just plain weird takes? The people of Texas don't stand for such radical things. With Trump helping to whip the vote, Talarico now faces even more trouble.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.