Things I didn’t expect to be writing on today: Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe making an unannounced visit to Russia.

Yet, that’s exactly what CBS News is reporting Tuesday, and so far, officials from both countries are mum. Since we’re dealing with the nation’s top spy agency and one of the world’s most opaque countries, that’s not totally surprising.

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FIRST ON CBS: CIA Director John Ratcliffe is in Moscow, Russia for meetings, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News Tuesday.



News of his trip comes after a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was spotted at a Moscow airport, along with a U.S.… pic.twitter.com/sX3lmsoCuB — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2026

FIRST ON CBS: CIA Director John Ratcliffe is in Moscow, Russia for meetings, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News Tuesday. News of his trip comes after a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was spotted at a Moscow airport, along with a U.S. diplomatic motorcade. Neither the U.S. nor Russian governments has commented on the identity of the U.S. official in Russia or the purpose of the visit.

Speculation is feverish on social media about what he’s doing there — is he discussing Iran, trying to defuse a potential conflict, threatening Putin over escalating his onslaught against Ukraine, or what? We don’t know.

MORE: Fail: Media Hypes Routine Test Launch As Russian Threat to USAF Flight

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Here’s what little else we do know:

Ratcliffe's visit also comes as recent U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Putin's risk calculus may be shifting, with the Russian leader potentially increasingly willing to authorize provocative actions against NATO members — including hybrid operations and other deniable measures short of conventional military action — in order to test the resolve of the alliance and the Trump administration.

It’s believed to be Ratcliffe’s first trip to the Russian Federation, and the U.S. reportedly told Ukraine to suspend strikes while he was there. According to the Wall Street Journal, he spent about four hours in Moscow before leaving. Despite the reporting on the visit by multiple outlets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no meetings between the Kremlin and Trump administration officials were planned this week.

Of course, Russia would tell you an apple is an orange, so we’re unlikely to get solid information out of them any time soon.

Now this: video appears to show a convoy of vehicles with US diplomatic plates moving through Moscow, hours after a mysterious US Air Force C-17 landed at Vnukovo.



The Kremlin says it has no meetings with US officials scheduled this week and the purpose of the flight remains… https://t.co/VPL26qD83A pic.twitter.com/vHSY8cJU2x — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) August 25, 2026

If and when the administration releases any details on this mysterious visit, RedState will bring you the news.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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