Morning Minute: Heavy Hearts

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The Minneapolis Shooter Was Just Identified — Authorities Were Warned He 'Would Kill Someone'

But as investigators reconstruct Johnson's path to Wednesday's massacre, the larger public-safety question is going to be harder to avoid.

Leftists Hardest Hit After Eye-Raising Poll Drops Stunning Generic Congressional Ballot Numbers

So this poll may be a sign of that return to reality.

Radical Dems Defeat SCOTUS Court-Packing Amendment 212-206 — Only One Broke From the Pack

This is yet another vote that should have Americans paying attention. The midterm elections are not a referendum on Donald Trump. It's a referendum on what kind of America people want to live in.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Anti-Gunners Won't Like Latest Defensive Gun Use Survey

Yet the fascinating thing here is that these consistent numbers come from multiple researchers whose studies yield similar numbers. I'm not a scientist, but this looks like replication to me. In other words, these numbers are a lot more valid than anything the anti-gunners might try to peddle to the world.

HotAir — DOJ: Report Those Illegal Aliens or Risk Federal Funding Like It Says Right Here in This Law

It's three decades of exponentially growing handouts with no accounting for the number of hands.

PJ Media — What Took So Long? Eric Swalwell's Unsolved Mystery Is Now Answered.

So, at long last, Eric Swalwell, the amazing, duplicitous fart-meister, has failed at two marriages, left a congressional seat, and been yanked from the governor’s race because he can't keep his lies straight and his pants zipped.

Townhall — All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

That’s why you never want an engineer on your jury, or anyone else whose occupation involves objective obstacles like physics or gravity. You want liberal arts types, for whom there is no objective truth. That’s why you want to get wine women on your juries if making your case requires evading personal responsibility, especially white affluent women with a taste for oaky Chardonnay and a husband who dreams of leaping off a bridge.

Twitchy — DAMNING Thread of Anti-American, Deleted 9/11 Posts Should be CAMPAIGN-ENDING for Abdul El-Sayed

Really with this guy, Michigan Democrats? REALLY?!



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The House only has one meeting/hearing set for Thursday:

House Energy and Commerce, Environment Subcommittee — Reliable Water in the Digital Age: Examining Legislation to Strengthen Drinking Water Systems and Protect Ratepayers.

But that doesn't mean the critters aren't keeping things lively.

Radical Dems Defeat SCOTUS Court-Packing Amendment 212-206 — Only One Broke From the Pack

Ruh-Ro: Ranking Dem Khanna Backpedals After ‘Senior Adviser’s’ Group Linked to Fang Fang, China Ties

White House What's Up

Here's what President Trump has on his Thursday agenda:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

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Plus Vice President JD Vance will host the White House press briefing today at 1:00 PM ET.

HAPPENING TODAY: Vice President JD Vance will take the podium for the White House press briefing today, the Trump administration's first press briefing in more than 40 days and the first since former press secretary Karoline Leavitt's departure.@MikeEmanuelFox shares the… pic.twitter.com/gcHAsgEOE3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2026

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Education - Linda McMahon — McMahon's Education Department spoke to parents across the nation on a 50-state radio tour.

ED's 50-state radio tour took President Trump's message directly to parents nationwide: A new school year. A new era in American education. https://t.co/FFdeYHvt3H — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) September 2, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had a handful of notable court decisions on Wednesday, including:

❌ In Casa Inc. v. Trump (birthright citizenship), Judge Deborah Boardman (Maryland) GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for classwide preliminary injunction.

(birthright citizenship), Judge Deborah Boardman (Maryland) GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for classwide preliminary injunction. ✅ In Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights v. Dept. of State (removal to El Salvador), Judge James Boasberg (D.C.) DENIES plaintiffs' motion for reconsideration (re: dismissal).

(removal to El Salvador), Judge James Boasberg (D.C.) DENIES plaintiffs' motion for reconsideration (re: dismissal). ❌ In U.S. v. City of Rochester (sanctuary city policies), Judge Frank Geraci Jr. (Western District of New York) GRANTS Rochester's motion to dismiss admin's amended complaint WITH PREJUDICE; DENIES AS MOOT admin's competing motion for summary judgment.

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Also see:

Judge Clears the Way for Boys to Still Play Girls Sports — Parents Are Furious

COMING ATTRACTIONS

We're all keeping an eye on the Lindsay Clancy trial as jurors return for a sixth day of deliberations after repeatedly telling the judge they are deadlocked. Verdict or mistrial? We'll likely find out today.

Next Tuesday, President Trump will deliver remarks at the Steel Across America ceremony — a nationwide 2026 tour by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carrying a 16,900-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center's South Tower to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — at the Ellipse.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

It isn't that I'm oblivious to the calendar — shoot, I note the day and date at the top of every Morning Minute — it's that I haven't really consciously grappled with the fact that we're about to mark the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination, followed immediately by the 25-year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on our nation. Until today.

We had the President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, Beth Hillman, on as a guest this morning (on the morning show) to talk about the upcoming anniversary, and it suddenly hit me as I was preparing to ask her a question: a wave of grief.

Not that I haven't felt enormous grief in the intervening quarter-century — I have. But it's receded to a quiet pang most of the time. This was an unexpected wave that nearly knocked me over and left me struggling to hold back the tears and engage in a meaningful interview with our guest.

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I'm going to try my best not to let it subsume me, but there's no denying this next week is going to be heavy — not just for me; for many, maybe most, of us. It's a lot.

LIGHTER FARE

This tracks.

Good morning, happy Thursday! 🐶 Meet Elway, the golden retriever who wandered onto center court and flopped onto his back mid match, stealing the show from the pros. Take his cue, steal some joy, and paws your way toward Friday! 🐾❤️🔊 pic.twitter.com/lZJkS4jPJn — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) September 3, 2026

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