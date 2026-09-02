Ruh-Ro: Ranking Dem Khanna Backpedals After ‘Senior Adviser’s’ Group Linked to Fang Fang, China Ties

Alleged Chinese operative Fang Fang used an Asian Pacific American civic group to reach U.S. politicians — and that same organization is reportedly still placing interns in offices nationwide.

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Fang Fang, who has been accused of targeting former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), rose to lead a chapter of The Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA), and, the disgraced lawmaker told the FBI, was his main contact with them.

A New York Post investigation reports that the organization’s current national chair, Henry Yin, has United Front associations and a record of China travel promoted in party-controlled media.

A 2018 U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report describes United Front work as the CCP’s effort “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition” to its “policies and authority,” including among overseas Chinese communities.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) publicly named Yin his “senior adviser” in 2019.

The same network has ties to other Democrats who hosted its interns or accepted its awards, including officials in New York and California, the outlet has revealed.

Nonprofit linked to seductive Swalwell honey pot Fang Fang has CCP ties - and still places interns into political offices across US https://t.co/U4cUfUwXBH pic.twitter.com/ruFCGd9zWq — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2026

Group leaders insist they have no record that Fang Fang held any official post, adding that members’ personal views “do not represent an organizational position.”

Watchdogs argue that anyone supplying a pipeline into political offices linked to Beijing-aligned activity should be treated as a live influence risk.

Khanna posted a photo several years ago with Yin and other Chinese American community members, writing, "Henry will serve as my Senior Advisor on Foreign Trade and Economic Development.”

Yin’s LinkedIn still lists a senior adviser role to Khanna beginning that year. An organization press release indicates Yin "has served as Senior Advisor to U.S. Representative Ro Khanna" and "served as President of APAPA’s U.S.-China Trade Committee."

After the Post asked about the relationship last week, a Khanna spokeswoman said Yin “lives in Fremont and is a respected community member, but has never held a formal role with the Congressman.”

Khanna celebrated his birthday while announcing the appointment in 2019: pic.twitter.com/uYaFD9y1TD — Jackie Deal (@JacquelineNDeal) June 29, 2026

The distance Khanna is now putting on Yin's title matters because of where he sits.

He is the ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party — the panel created to police CCP influence in American politics, business, and technology.

Yin is associated with United Front groups that U.S. officials describe as tools the CCP uses to influence overseas Chinese communities — the same kind of activity Khanna’s committee is charged with scrutinizing.

From 2013 to 2023, the Post reports that Yin traveled to China as head of a “Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Delegation,” delivering remarks on “perspectives as overseas Chinese in the U.S.,” coverage amplified in party-controlled Sichuan media. Official overseas-Chinese affairs reports have called him an “overseas Chinese leader” in California and Silicon Valley.

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Yin has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The record on Khanna, however? A lawmaker now charged with confronting Beijing once advertised a community fixer with documented United Front ties as his man on foreign trade.

It's not surprising that Rep. Ro "security is racist" Khanna would sidetrack an important hearing on CCP subnational interference. His longtime friend and Senior Advisor on Foreign Trade & Economic Development, Henry Yin (尹集憲), has a history with the CCP's subnational… https://t.co/Fi6XYOiDyH pic.twitter.com/4bcxeWMsPa — Jackie Deal (@JacquelineNDeal) June 29, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... interference apparatus going back more than a decade. The chart below summarizes some of Yin's interactions with "united front" entities, which the CCP uses "to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition" to its "policies and authority," according to a 2018 U.S.-China Economic & Security Review Commission report. If Yin's name sounds familiar, that might be because his brother C.C. Yin founded APAPA, whose Bay Area chapter Henry led at the same time that the suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang was leveraging her role as President of APAPA's California State University East Bay chapter to socialize with California politicians - including volunteering on Khanna's 2014 campaign. It's pretty clear why the CCP would want to get close to Khanna. The mystery is why it seems mutual!

Fang had a very well-documented sexual relationship with Swalwell, even managing at one point to get an intern placed in his Washington office. The APAPA, according to the Post, "is still placing interns with politicians across the US."

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She didn't stop there, having "also seduced two other politicians she had met through the APAPA network."

One of those politicians was an unnamed Ohio mayor with whom she had sex in a car that was under FBI surveillance.

FBI documents show the bureau had built a strong case around Swalwell's involvement with Fang, including receiving illegal campaign donations, and began examining possible bribery and campaign-finance violations. They then pivoted to focus on the alleged spy instead.

Despite assembling strong evidence of Fang’s crimes, the Justice Department declined to prosecute her after she fled to China.

🚨 BREAKING: BOMBSHELL files were just declassified exposing that the FBI had evidence Chinese woman "Fang Fang" with ties to China's intel service COMPROMISED then-Rep. Eric Swalwell with "s*x, foreign interns and illicit donations" — Just The News



Imagine THAT!! 🤯



Swalwell… pic.twitter.com/bWMUvICb5C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... ADMITTED to the s*xual relationship with her, she fled the US, and no charges were sought against her... ...and some of that investigation was overseen by JACK SMITH. Her parents were agents of China's intel service. The "conspiracy theorists" are RIGHT, AGAIN.

Swalwell would fight the allegations of his involvement with the Chinese spy tooth and nail, but was later forced to announce his resignation from Congress in April, after multiple women — including a former staffer — accused him of sexual misconduct and assault, with one alleging he raped her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

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He is now facing criminal investigations in New York and California.

The APAPA, according to the Post, has also reached other sitting Democrats:

Brooklyn Assemblyman William Colton took its 2023 “Community Champion” award, his former aide Susan Zhuang — now a New York City councilmember — volunteered with the group, and New York Sen. Samra Brouk and Assemblyman Ron Kim have hosted its interns.

In California, national COO Marilyn Cachola Lucey is a former policy director for Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, and board member Andrew Truman Kim worked as an aide to Rep. John Garamendi.

None of those aides have been suspected of wrongdoing or have currently been tied to China or espionage.

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