Art of the Deal: Trump Greets Xi and Immediately Sets the Tone in Spectacular Fashion

When President Donald Trump invites a powerful world leader for a visit on American soil, he just knows how to do it right, and that was certainly the case on Wednesday evening as the president - in a rare move involving visiting heads of state - headed to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for the arrival of China's president, Xi Jinping.

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Ahead of the high-stakes meeting between the two, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on the tarmac after the Chinese couple deboarded the Air China aircraft:

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng to the United States.pic.twitter.com/j9xtI7qMYQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2026

Trump had a fierce, determined look on his face as he and Xi walked down the red carpet:

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met on the red carpet at Joint Base Andrews: pic.twitter.com/DJy6q1f1Hv — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 23, 2026

Perhaps the most noteworthy moment from the tarmac ceremony was when Trump and XI stopped at the end of the red carpet as the Star-Spangled Banner played. As Trump saluted, an Air Force B1 flyover commenced, similar to the military flex we saw in Alaska when Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it was so loud and powerful that Trump cracked a joke with Xi about it. In this moment, the tone was set:

.@POTUS laughs with Xi Jinping after noticeably flinching during a military flyover. pic.twitter.com/6F8u4f2Mij — Just the News (@JustTheNews) September 23, 2026

NOW - U.S. Air Force jet buzzes Trump and Xi on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/0doGOoHpVl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2026

The boss was focused pic.twitter.com/vpAqGmldDz — J (@JayTC53) September 23, 2026

Moments later, Trump's body language spoke volumes as he patted Xi on the back and made small talk. Two of Xi's handlers walked up seconds later, while Trump stood tall - no handlers needed, because our sheriff doesn't need 'em:

Trump just Personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.



Trump then SALUTES the Star-Spangled Banner 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/ItMGIQEAPa — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 23, 2026

This is Xi's first visit to the White House in more than 10 years.

As to what the two may be discussing on the three-day trip:

President Trump is offering a warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping this week as the U.S. tries to choke China's supply of semiconductor chips for artificial intelligence advancement, as the two countries determine whether their fragile truce on tariffs will continue, and as concerns mount about China's relationships with Iran and Russia. [...] On trade, the U.S. and China will have to decide whether to extend a truce on tariffs that expires on Nov. 10. That deal, struck in Busan, South Korea, in October, lowered tariffs levied by both countries and paused restrictions on Chinese exports of rare earth minerals. It also said China would continue to buy large quantities of U.S. soybeans, a pledge China has failed to keep. [...] Amid growing public pressure for the U.S. government to implement more safeguards around advanced artificial intelligence, [Treasury Sec. Scott] Bessent shared over the weekend that the U.S. has proposed a new "notification system" alerting AI incidents that affect national security. He made the announcement following a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RedState for updates.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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