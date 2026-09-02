Leftists Hardest Hit After Eye-Raising Poll Drops Stunning Generic Congressional Ballot Numbers

We've been seeing a lot of polling numbers lately as we get closer to the midterms.

Normally, the advantage goes to the political party out of power. But there are a variety of reasons to think positively about the question if you are a Republican. People do have long memories for how bad things were under Joe Biden. They're also looking at how radical the Democrats have become with their embrace of the socialists and all the radical things that they are advocating that would harm the economy and the country.

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So while this Harvard-Harris poll is surprising and disturbing some on the left, if you take the above into account, it makes sense.

📊 2026 Generic Congressional Ballot among LIKELY Voters



🟥 Republicans: 51% [+2]

🟦 Democrats: 49% [-2]



Harvard/Harris | 8/28-30 pic.twitter.com/o3DVwGAZEm — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 2, 2026

Now, you see why the left is losing it? If that's even close to being true, the Democrats are in trouble.

That has the Republicans up by two among likely voters in the generic congressional ballot. Now, while the poll would likely be considered an outlier, Harvard/Harris is one of the most credible polls around.

They have Democrats ahead by two among registered voters, but the likely voter number is generally considered more accurate. But even Democrats up two is also not bad for Republicans when the polls seem to frequently underestimate Republicans/overestimate Democrats.

Not only is the likely number good for Republicans; look at how it's moved since March.

Harvard-Harris generic ballot among likely midterm voters:



🔵 March: Democrats +4

🔵 July: Democrats +2

🔴 August: Republicans +2



This is the first time a pollster has shown Republicans ahead among likely voters since October 2025. https://t.co/ldyECtmSvP pic.twitter.com/bhT0xJffYy — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 2, 2026

It's gone from +4 for Democrats in March to now +2 for the GOP. That's certainly moving in the right direction.

7 in 10 said they were likely to vote in the midterms, with Republicans slightly more likely than Democrats to vote.

The GOP was at 79 percent to reject extremists like radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, and even the Democrats were at 72 percent on that, so that seems a pretty unifying concept. That's an indication that pointing out the Democrats' closeness to Piker can have an effect on a race, such as the one with Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Another way to look at this is in how I mentioned in a prior story that the summer polls tend to have the numbers more out of whack in favor of the Democrats. Then, as we move to the fall, the numbers come back more to reality.

In that analysis, Echelon pollster Patrick Ruffini noted that 3,312 polls had, on average, overestimated Democrats by 3.7 points over the past four election cycles. During the summer, the error rate was about 5.9 percentage points.

So this poll may be a sign of that return to reality.

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I give a caution as I would to any poll: it's one poll. Only we can make it happen by getting out and voting to make it so. But I would also note that this is largely before the money influx expected from the Trump super PAC and money that might come in from Elon Musk. Once that is in, the numbers should be even better than now.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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