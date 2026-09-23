ICE Arrests Democrat Lawmaker's Staffer. The Fascinating Bit Is How They Caught Him.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Unless you're an illegal alien who is wanted by ICE.

Such is the plot twist for a Democrat lawmaker's staffer whose name I did not make up: Ho-Yin Mo.

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Ho-Yin Mo, we hardly knew you. That's because ICE is working on sending you back to Hong Kong.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mo entered the United States legally on a temporary basis through Los Angeles International Airport in January 2020, but was required to leave by May 15 of that year. DHS says he didn't.

The agency also addressed the apparent discrepancy between Mo being legally employed by the California Legislature and not having lawful immigration status.

"Work authorization or a pending application do NOT confer legal status in the United States," DHS told Fox News.

Mo joined Stefani's office in January 2025 and serves as a field representative for the San Francisco Democrat, whose Assembly district includes portions of San Francisco and San Mateo County. Before that, he worked on former San Francisco Mayor London Breed's unsuccessful 2024 reelection campaign as an organizer focused on Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.

Stefani confirmed the arrest and is calling on federal authorities to release him.

BREAKING: Ho-Yin Mo, the staffer for Democrat CA State Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, has been detained by ICE at Harry Reid International Airport.



DHS says that Ho-Yin Mo entered the country in 2020 on a temporary status and FAILED to leave by May 2020.



He now faces… pic.twitter.com/32M6g9qgng — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 23, 2026

"My message today is simple: I am respectfully calling for Ho Yin Mo's release as soon as possible," Stefani said. "Mo is a selfless public servant and a valued, legal employee of the California State Legislature serving our San Francisco and Bay Area communities."

Unsurprisingly, Stefani praised Mo's work with Chinese-American constituents, many of whom already knew him from his television career.

"When Mo and I meet our Chinese-American constituents, he brings a unique sense of belonging to so many who watched him as a TV reporter," Stefani said. "And his work goes far beyond presence. Mo helps people access affordable health care coverage, child care, and food support."

"Our whole community eagerly awaits Mo's return to his home and his job where he is loved and adored," she added.

Federal officials aren't signaling that a return to his legislative job is imminent. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California responded to the arrest with a blunt statement: "No one is above the law, not even the California legislature and its staff."

Mo is expected to remain in ICE custody while removal proceedings move forward. DHS also tied the airport arrest to a broader change in immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, specifically targeting the ability of people who are unlawfully present to use commercial air travel inside the country.

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"DHS reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country," the department said. "Under President Trump, DHS will no longer tolerate this. This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport."

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