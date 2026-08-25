Morning Minute: Leave It to Beaver

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Hoo Boy: El-Sayed's Train Wreck Appearance With Jesse Watters May Sink His Chances

El-Sayed was slick, but ultimately that backfired.

'Life's Too Short': Buc-Ee's CEO Thumbs His Nose at Liberal States, Will Build Where He's Wanted

It’s a battle that’s far from over, and the socialists and progressives are determined to reimagine this country in their own impossible, imaginary image. We must work tirelessly to ensure their failure because Marxism has never worked, and it never will.

Air Force Major Who Went After Trump in Uniform on Capitol Steps Just Hit the FAFO Phase

Except he can't take a stand because he's still an active-duty military officer, not a civilian political activist who's free to say whatever he wants.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Developer Sues New Jersey Gun Range in Potential Land Grab

What are these allegations predicated on? Seven times in the complaint “potentially contaminated” is repeated. There might be potentially contaminated soil. There might be potentially contaminated soil from “unknown sources.” From their own admission, the potentially contaminated soil “has not been tested.”

HotAir — Are There ANY Working Class People in the DSA?

The DSA is basically a bunch of white college grads who are too alienated from their comfortable parents for some reason and have decided that disappointing them is their life's mission.

PJ Media — What the Iranian Regime Did to Barron Trump Will Make Your Blood Boil

Experts say this is simply psychological warfare or propaganda, and there is likely no real immediate threat to Barron's life, although I have to say: I can be a little hot-headed at times, but if I had the power and this was my kid, I'd just have to finish them.

Townhall — This Bill Maher Guest Had a Wild Take on Who the Next President Will Be

First, no, Newsom is not centrist. Second, Hillary Clinton sucked and will never be president. Democrats are still moaning about losing that cultural victory because they know the first female president will be a Republican.

Twitchy — Bill Melugin Fills in the Gaps in GOP Congressman's Self-Deportation Sob Story

Where in the Gospels does it talk about illegal immigration and how it's OK to ignore it in this case? Is Juarez an exception because she earned a private pilot's license?

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The House critters will be back in less than a week. While we await their return, there are runoff elections today in Oklahoma and South Carolina.

And, of course, continued congressional Democrat shenanigans.

Adam Schiff Mean Tweets About IndyCar Costs, but Racer Brutally Fact-Checks Him

Jeffries' Response to Piker's 'American Jews' Remark Gets Blasted by Left - Then Piker Jumps In

White House What's Up

Here's what President Trump is up to on Tuesday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview — The White House

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

And he's already been busy on Truth Social this morning, commenting on Iran, Canada...

Vice President JD Vance's Anti-Fraud Task Force got a shot in the arm on Monday.

Advertisement

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Agriculture - Brooke Rollins — Rollins recently appeared on Fox News to tout the MAHA school lunch revolution.

USDA already helps fund the school meals system.



Now we’re cutting through barriers and re-incentivizing schools to use existing funding and new resources to bring REAL, NUTRITIOUS food from our farms straight to school.



💵 Up to $25M additional Farm to School Grants

👨🏻‍🍳Up to… pic.twitter.com/Chfqi4u3sz — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) August 25, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had a couple of notable court decisions on Monday, including:

✅ In United Farm Workers of America v. Mullin (Operation Return to Sender), 9th Circuit Court of Appeals lifts preliminary injunction and remands case to district court for determination on standing.

And the long-awaited SCOTUS decision on President Trump's election integrity executive order finally landed:

Breaking: SCOTUS Hands Trump Big Win on Election Integrity Order Ahead of Midterms

Not the final word on the matter, but an encouraging one at least. And...now we wait to see what they say about the ballroom...

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump will head to Houston, Texas, on Thursday, to rally for state Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton. The President will be heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

I enjoyed reading Bob Hoge's missive on the short, sweet observation of Buc-ee's founder and CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin III this morning. Not to rub salt in the wound, but unlike Bob, I have been to a Buc-ee's (the Handsome Beau has the T-shirt to prove it!), and it fully lived up to the hype: clean, neat, expansive — a true traveler's oasis.

Advertisement

Beaver's right: Life is short. And while he was remarking on that in the context of building a business, the conclusion he drew from that applies in a much broader sense: Why "build" in places where you're not appreciated? Why invest time and energy in efforts that aren't welcomed?

Or, from a biblical perspective, don't cast your pearls before swine.

Better to invest in people and places who give a dam(n).

LIGHTER FARE

#TrueStory! (h/t the Handsome Beau)

"cat" may be the most scalable land animal format.



in the wild they run from 3.5 pounds to 700.



but they are all running the same software. pic.twitter.com/LikKsEiMBE — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 24, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.