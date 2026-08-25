Vance’s Anti-Fraud Task Force Gets New Enforcement Muscle With DOJ’s National Fraud Detection Center

Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud received a significant boost Monday as the Department of Justice formally launched the National Fraud Detection Center, a prosecutor-led multi-agency operation designed to hunt down the most damaging schemes targeting taxpayer-funded programs.

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The new center gives the Vance-led effort the cross-agency coordination and enforcement firepower it needs to close longstanding gaps that allowed sophisticated fraudsters, including overseas criminals, to exploit multiple federal programs without detection.

“The creation of the NFDC marks a decisive shift in how the federal government detects and investigates complex fraud,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “By breaking down institutional silos, embedding analysts from across the IG community, and leveraging shared technology, the NFDC is actively closing the window of opportunity for bad actors who seek to exploit taxpayer dollars. Today’s announcement sends a clear message: If you defraud federal programs, we have the tools and the law enforcement partners to find you.”

The National Fraud Detection Center brings together the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, FinCEN, the Treasury Department, and inspectors general from Agriculture, Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, Veterans Affairs, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Small Business Administration, Social Security Administration, and others. Several state partners from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and South Carolina are also participating.

This initiative falls under the Fraud Division created in April and directly supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which Vance chairs. The task force was established to drive a whole-of-government crackdown on fraud, waste, and abuse in federal benefit programs. The Detection Center operationalizes that mission by generating high-impact criminal leads and enabling coordinated prosecutions that individual agencies previously struggled to mount alone. The Task Force has already delivered concrete results, including halting nearly $260 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over rampant fraud, securing a guilty plea in a $270 million false claims scheme in California, and suspending hundreds of hospices and home health agencies in Los Angeles tied to more than $600 million in suspected fraud. It has also uncovered $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent government contracts, referred $22 billion in pandemic-era loans for aggressive collection, and blocked tens of millions in fraudulent student loan applications.

Acting Assistant Director Amanda Riedel of the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys and Acting Chief Cody Matthew Herche of the Global Trade & Commerce Enforcement Section are leading the center’s work.

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For years, billions in taxpayer dollars disappeared into pandemic-era scams, traditional medicare fraud, and other schemes that thrived in bureaucratic silos. By giving Vance’s task force a dedicated, data-driven enforcement arm, the administration is moving from identifying the problem to systematically dismantling it.

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