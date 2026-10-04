There Are Big Holes in Xavier Becerra's Carefully Crafted Origin Story, and CA Press Has Been MIA

Democrat nominee for California governor Xavier Becerra reminds me of certain Black activists and influencers: many of them pretend to have suffered racism and hardships to give them street cred. Whether it's complaining about their experiences of racism in their mostly-white, well-heeled neighborhoods, or that they ran from gangbangers and bullets when the only gangstas they knew about were in rap songs, they take on a manufactured persona that is meant to give them credibility with the audience they are seeking to influence or fleece; sometimes a combination of both.

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This is ultimately what Becerra has done: created an origin story for his parents, and specifically his father, Manuel Guerrero Becerra, in order to craft a backstory for himself which doesn't exist. Becerra claims his parents came to California "with $12 in their pocket." Independent journalist Anthony Cabassa has done the work to expose Becerra's invention, noting that Becerra first came up with this yarn for this April 2025 Contra Costa News campaign press release.

“I know what it means to work hard and dream big. My parents came to California with $12 in their pockets. They built a life they were proud of. That’s the promise of California, and I will fight to ensure it’s still within reach for everyone,” Becerra said.

In researching the history of this "just $12" campaign line, the earliest recorded use of it is the day he announced his candidacy for Governor of California, with a press release using that exact phrase, on April 2, 2025 on Contra Costa News.



No earlier records exist. — Anthony Cabassa (@anthonycabassa) October 4, 2026

And in this April 2026 campaign video, he reinforced the narrative.

WATCH:

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Before Becerra's campaign began, there was no recorded knowledge of this tale.

Little Xavier/Papa Becerra's Obituary

Manuel Guerrero Becerra passed away in 2020, and his own obituary pokes holes in Xavier Becerra's accounting.

In a separate interview, Becerra again said that his parents "came" to this country with only $12 in their pocket, the insinuation being that his parents were both immigrants from Mexico.



An important take away here, is him stating his dad came (to CA) in his 20's. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ItxXhtPFhH — Anthony Cabassa (@anthonycabassa) October 4, 2026

Important because, according to the obituary, Manuel Becerra came back to California from Mexico as a "young teenager," and not in his 20s.

Manuel was born in Sacramento on July 14, 1928, the eldest of eight children to Heliodoro and Otilia Becerra. Raised in the shadow of the Great Depression, long before he became a teenager, Manuel began working to help support his family. His parents moved the family to Tijuana, Mexico while he was a child, where he began to shine shoes or sell fruits picked from his father's farm after school. When he returned to California as a young teenager, living with relatives, he learned schools made little effort to teach an industrious "migrant", but employers were intent on hiring him.

Maybe Manuel Becerra had $12 in his pocket or maybe he didn't, but he certainly wasn't married at the time, and he was no "migrant." Manuel Becerra was born in the United States then left with his parents and chose to return as a young teenager so he could go to school as well as work. Xavier Becerra is simply using his father's tome to paint himself as being "down with the struggle."

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This story has tugged at the hearts of many immigrant voters who say Becerra resonates with their story.



However, according to an obituary article by the Sacramento Bee, the father of Xavier, Manuel Guerrero Becerra, was born IN California. "the eldest of eight". pic.twitter.com/TSG6GrUjpL — Anthony Cabassa (@anthonycabassa) October 4, 2026

This story has tugged at the hearts of many immigrant voters who say Becerra resonates with their story. However, according to an obituary article by the Sacramento Bee, the father of Xavier, Manuel Guerrero Becerra, was born IN California. "the eldest of eight".

It would be a touching story if he could only get the facts straight. Instead, it comes off as a manufactured background to match his own manufactured image and horrible record. As Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) in the Biden administration, over 300,000 unaccompanied minors went missing on his watch. Additionally, those illegal alien minors who came across the Southern border were quickly farmed through processing centers, then handed over to mostly unvetted sponsors to be used as slave labor or trafficked for sex work.

As his GOP gubernatorial opponent, Steve Hilton, observed, Becerra was caught on tape demanding the Office of Refugee Resettlement staff farm these children through like an assembly line.

🚨Xavier Becerra was caught on tape calling for detained migrant children to be put in “an assembly line.” But here’s the part of the “Becerra Tapes” no one is talking about: “We're spending more than $1,000 a day for kids who may not even have the legal right to be here.” Coming from the same guy who wants California to spend $20 billion on healthcare for illegal immigrants! More details to come from this SHOCKING scandal. Stay tuned. — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 29, 2026

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So, not only does Becerra have to manufacture a background in order to give him a veneer of substance, but he has to campaign from the basement, like his old boss Biden, in order to try to keep his poor record away from scrutiny and exposure.

With less than 30 days to November 3, Hilton, who is a true immigrant, has been on a campaign to expose Becerra's fakery and his corrupt record. In these final days, Hilton is making his case for why Californians should vote for him.

Unlike Xavier Becerra, I am an immigrant. Unlike Xavier Becerra, my father was an immigrant. My stepfather too. My whole family. Unlike Becerra (because I've been out there listening to the people), I know Becerra's policies have destroyed the California Dream. My plans will restore it. - More money in your pocket: Your first $150k tax free, $3.00 gas, $73 registration for your car or truck. - A home you can afford to buy: Cut government fees and regulations on new homes by $150k. - Relief for small business owners: Scrap $800 small business tax, stop FUTA taxes, end unfair competition from street vendors, end PAGA lawsuits. Xavier Becerra offers NOTHING. Because he is a smug, arrogant, machine politician mediocrity who is taking you for granted. Send him a message: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We are voting for CHANGE this year. ✊☀️ — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 4, 2026

Unlike Xavier Becerra, I am an immigrant. Unlike Xavier Becerra, my father was an immigrant. My stepfather too. My whole family. Unlike Becerra (because I've been out there listening to the people), I know Becerra's policies have destroyed the California Dream. My plans will restore it. - More money in your pocket: Your first $150k tax free, $3.00 gas, $73 registration for your car or truck. - A home you can afford to buy: Cut government fees and regulations on new homes by $150k. - Relief for small business owners: Scrap $800 small business tax, stop FUTA taxes, end unfair competition from street vendors, end PAGA lawsuits. Xavier Becerra offers NOTHING. Because he is a smug, arrogant, machine politician mediocrity who is taking you for granted. Send him a message: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We are voting for CHANGE this year. ✊☀️

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It shouldn't come as any surprise that the same California press that spent months trying to sabotage Spencer Pratt for living outside the boundaries of the City of Los Angeles after his house burned down hasn't been at all curious about the truthfulness of Becerra's origin story.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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