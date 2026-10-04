Jack Smith Debases Himself Further, Wears Loaded Leftist Propaganda T-Shirt to Springsteen Concert

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith prosecuted two cases against Donald Trump — filing four felony counts in the election interference matter and an insane 40 in the claim that he mishandled classified documents.

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Not only did both investigations fail miserably in 2024 when Trump won the presidential election, but Smith has been accused by GOP lawmakers of trampling all over the Constitution by subpoenaing their phone records without their knowledge as he cut every ethical corner to “get” Orange Man Bad.

The special counsel position is supposed to be non-partisan with a well-regarded, sober prosecutor at the helm. Smith, however, often resembled Don Quixote chasing after windmills, and seemed blatantly leftist and ruthlessly anti-Republican.

Now that he's been exposed as a partisan hack during brutal questioning in late September by the Senate Judiciary Committee — after which Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announced she was suing him personally for violating her rights by spying on her — Smith decided to let his freak flag fly Saturday at a Power to the People Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland:

This is nonpartisan Special Counsel Jack Smith… Wearing an anti-Trump shirt at an anti-Trump concert sponsored by an anti-Trump nonprofit which is funded by an anti-Trump billionaire. What a scam. https://t.co/mfbIp4rfpd — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 4, 2026

What a scam indeed.

Bruce Springsteen, once a rocker who appealed to blue-collar, regular Americans, has turned into a feminized version of himself who literally projects flecks of spittle when he goes on one of his dark, unhinged rants against Trump. Meanwhile, the political wailing that he calls music is virtually unlistenable. In short, he is the extreme left’s latest hero, which why it's jarring to see our least favorite nonpartisan prosecutor there.

But just going to a concert is not that big a deal; we can’t choose the political affiliations of artists we like. The choice of a political T-shirt, however, is more than fair game for criticism, and Smith’s “No Kings” BS said it all.

Given the attacks from the right and the recent congressional hearing, one would think that Smith would want to avoid public appearances of bias or activism for a bit longer. Instead, this only works to reinforce the narrative of his critics. https://t.co/w3d3f9oWfo — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 4, 2026

No Kings is one of the stupidest slogans/reasons for protests that the Left has ever come up with. No king has ruled over the United States since its founding 250 years ago, and there has been no credible threat at any time that such a thing would come to pass. Democrats may not like Donald Trump’s agenda, but he has shown exactly zero monarchical tendencies, has stayed true to the rulings of the courts even when he doesn’t like them, and has not made any moves to take over Congress or repeal the rights of American citizens.

The irony is that the closest we’ve ever come to being ruled over by royals was during the COVID pandemic, when leftists like CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Chief Medical Adviser to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, and so many more decided they were kings and could act in any manner they so chose — regardless of what the Constitution says.

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Jack Smith testified under oath that he filed charges against President Trump without regard to President Trump's political association Meanwhile, the same Jack Smith attended an anti-Trump "Power to the People" concert this weekend wearing a "No Kings" protest shirt Perjury? https://t.co/lCy2rOZ03r — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 4, 2026

Just days ago, it seemed impossible that Jack Smith could debase himself any further or prove to be any more unscrupulous and unethical than he’s already shown himself to be.

But he just did. What a disgrace.

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