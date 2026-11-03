Ossoff Wins in Georgia, Pappas Wins in New Hampshire, and Roy Cooper Flips Senate Seat in NC

Decision Desk HQ has made several calls for Senate races over the last hour.

They projected early on after polls closed in the Peach State that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) would hold his Senate seat, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10).

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Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

In New Hampshire, Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) is projected by DDHQ to win the seat currently held by retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Pappas' GOP opponent was former Sen. John E. Sununu:

Decision Desk HQ projects Chris Pappas wins the NH US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:00 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/8EBeAzxEMQ https://t.co/oYnNbnng7l — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

And former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) defeated former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley to flip the seat currently held by departing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. It's the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat here since 2008, when Democrat Kay Hagan was elected.

Decision Desk HQ projects Roy Cooper wins the NC US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:23 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/rzOv0YSYrr https://t.co/gjqYShwqrP — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Stay tuned to RedState for more Election Night updates on races across the country.

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