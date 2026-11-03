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Ossoff Wins in Georgia, Pappas Wins in New Hampshire, and Roy Cooper Flips Senate Seat in NC

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 03, 2026 8:45 PM
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Ossoff Wins in Georgia, Pappas Wins in New Hampshire, and Roy Cooper Flips Senate Seat in NC
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

Decision Desk HQ has made several calls for Senate races over the last hour.

They projected early on after polls closed in the Peach State that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) would hold his Senate seat, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10).

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In New Hampshire, Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) is projected by DDHQ to win the seat currently held by retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Pappas' GOP opponent was former Sen. John E. Sununu:

And former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) defeated former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley to flip the seat currently held by departing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. It's the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat here since 2008, when Democrat Kay Hagan was elected.

Stay tuned to RedState for more Election Night updates on races across the country.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | NEW HAMPSHIRE | NORTH CAROLINA | GEORGIA | JON OSSOFF | ROY COOPER
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