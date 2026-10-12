Kelly Clarkson Invoking Celebrity Privilege on a Small Brooklyn Store Doesn't Go According to Plan

There's not a person reading this who hasn't had a bad experience at a retail store, restaurant, mechanic's shop, doctor's office, a customer service phone line, etc.

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Sometimes, after these things happen, we attempt to talk to a supervisor, someone in charge who can hopefully make things right. Or we go home, stew about it, and plot the letter we're going to write to the corporate office. Or we might want the gratification to be instant, so we tag the offending business on X to get their attention, putting them on blast to all of our social media followers who we believe should also know what happened.

Over the weekend, pop singer Kelly Clarkson took to social media to complain about a Brooklyn novelty store she visited, where she alleged a store associate looked at her as if she was someone who couldn't afford an expensive custom-made artsy item she was interested in. Clarkson then named the store after comparing her experience to the scene in Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts' character, Vivian Ward, was treated with disdain when she went into a high-end dress shop to buy an outfit for a dinner she was having with Richard Gere's character, Edward Lewis:

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out

Clark's fans and other X users responded with sympathy and some "yass kweening," sharing what they said were similar experiences at other stores and applauding her for putting this one on blast. But when the store calmly responded on Instagram, people began having second thoughts about Clarkson's story and how she handled it. The store claimed the "Molly" bird automaton was not for sale, noted that all customers were "equally welcome," and that they were surprised to see their small business be on the receiving end of so much hate from her eight million followers over what they insinuated was a misunderstanding.

They concluded it by referencing Clarkson's 2012 hit song "Stronger," writing that “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said, 'What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'"

If the response from Art of Play is true Kelly, it seems you are way out of line. pic.twitter.com/ZEqYuDQHiZ — Ziva (@zivaspeaks_ziva) October 11, 2026

A social media frenzy ensued, with those who believed Clarkson's side trying to make their case that a price tag being posted nearby meant it was for sale, and the ones who sided with the store pointing to Instagram posts that they suggested indicated the store was telling the truth when they stated the item wasn't for sale, and that the $15,000 was for the possibility of a replica being made.

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Clarkson's reply was to double down, calling (presumably) the store owner a "liar," seeming to slightly change her story about the interaction, and asserting that she indeed supported small businesses but that "you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t."

Except the store wasn't suggesting that being a small business meant they should be immune to criticism. But Clarkson sure seemed to suggest that using her worldwide celebrity status and large platform with millions of followers to bully it over the disputed alleged incident was perfectly okay.

I absolutely love Kelly Clarkson. Not just her talent, but the kind of person she is. But this is horribly wrong. You don’t destroy a business in front of your 8M followers because one employee rubbed you the wrong way. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) October 11, 2026

You’re missing the point. A salesperson was rude to you. It happens. Don’t go back, but don’t use your celebrity status to condemn an entire small business. Thats cringe AF. — StrangerInAStrangeLand (@FromMan6623) October 12, 2026

That was my thought bubble on this. I mean, what happened to trying to resolve the issue within the store? Was it worth it for Clarkson, who is also a judge/coach on NBC's The Voice, to hurt the other employees simply because one was allegedly being "rude"? She knows good and danged well how Cancel Culture works. How is this in any way supporting small businesses?

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I actually saw fans of Clarkson's - and others who love a knockdown, drag-out social media battle - openly cheering the possibility that this could cause the store to have to close temporarily or permanently so as to "learn a lesson." I also saw some people talk about how this isn't Clarkson's style, that she's supposedly friendly and mild-mannered, implying she wouldn't post this unless she was telling the truth. Maybe, but then again, we used to read the same things about former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and we know how that turned out. Just sayin'.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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