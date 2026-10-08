Delta Passenger's Idea of 'Adventure' at John Wayne Airport Lands Him at Hospital for 'Evaluation'

Though I'm not a plane-spotter, I do watch some plane-spotting YouTube channels from time to time, including Carolina Aviation, L.A. Flights, and Airline Videos. No matter how many times I watch airplanes in the air, it just fascinates me to no end that we have the ability to fly.

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Other things I find neat about goings-on at airports are the airplane tugs and how they maneuver the planes in and out of the hangars and sometimes off the runway if there's been a malfunction of some sort. You look at that big plane and that little tug and wonder, "How do they do it?"

One thing I've never thought would be cool to do, though, is breach security at the airport and run out onto the tarmac to commandeer a tug so I could take it for a joyride.

As it turns out, that is exactly what happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Tuesday, when one 26-year-old Delta Air Lines passenger allegedly used an access door to help himself down to the tarmac, where videos show he cranked up an Alaska Airlines tug and took it for a spin:

[Skyler Jay] Barr proceeded to get behind the wheel of a tug assigned to Alaska Airlines, making it as far as Gate 7 before crashing it into a utility cart, according to AnnaSophia Servin, a spokeswoman for the airport. But the havoc did not end there. Mr. Barr attempted to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck before he was arrested by the airport police, Ms. Servin said in an email on Wednesday, adding that Mr. Barr was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after the crash.

In one video, you hear a SkyWest pilot inquire to the air traffic controller as to what's going on and why there was law enforcement presence. The controller responds, "Yeah, looks like someone stole a tug."

WATCH: Delta Air Lines passenger steals an aircraft tug and crashes it into another vehicle at John Wayne Airport. https://t.co/PDeaERJ75N — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 8, 2026

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the passenger allegedly entered the airfield through Gate 12, took an Alaska Airlines tug and drove it before crashing into a vehicle near Gate 7, according to airport officials. Airport officials said the passenger, who was scheduled to fly from Orange County to Seattle aboard a Delta flight, was taken into custody after the incident.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the passenger allegedly entered the airfield through Gate 12, took an Alaska Airlines tug and drove it before crashing into a vehicle near Gate 7, according to airport officials.



Airport officials said the passenger, who was… — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 8, 2026

A 26 year old man turned a California airport into a chaotic scene after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the tarmac and crashing it. The incident happened Tuesday evening, October 6, 2026, at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The man, identified as Jay Barr, was a Delta passenger scheduled to fly to Seattle. Authorities said Barr left the terminal through an access door at Gate 12 and made his way onto the restricted airfield. He then allegedly stole an Alaska Airlines tug, a vehicle used to move aircraft and luggage trailers around the airport. Barr drove the tug toward Gate 7, where he crashed into another vehicle. After the crash, he allegedly tried to steal an American Airlines lavatory service truck before airport police arrested him. Barr was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash. He was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, trespassing and vandalism. The security breach briefly disrupted airport operations while crews checked the area for debris and other hazards. Flights later resumed normally. — Davian (@dhaevian) October 8, 2026

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Officials said that the incident did not disrupt incoming or departing flight operations.

Thankfully, no one was hurt because of the stunt, but it could have gone south quickly if that guy had made it onto the runway during a takeoff or landing.

He faces vehicle theft, trespassing, and vandalism charges.

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