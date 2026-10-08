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Delta Passenger's Idea of 'Adventure' at John Wayne Airport Lands Him at Hospital for 'Evaluation'

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Oct 08, 2026 7:30 PM
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Delta Passenger's Idea of 'Adventure' at John Wayne Airport Lands Him at Hospital for 'Evaluation'
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Though I'm not a plane-spotter, I do watch some plane-spotting YouTube channels from time to time, including Carolina Aviation, L.A. Flights, and Airline Videos. No matter how many times I watch airplanes in the air, it just fascinates me to no end that we have the ability to fly.

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Other things I find neat about goings-on at airports are the airplane tugs and how they maneuver the planes in and out of the hangars and sometimes off the runway if there's been a malfunction of some sort. You look at that big plane and that little tug and wonder, "How do they do it?"

One thing I've never thought would be cool to do, though, is breach security at the airport and run out onto the tarmac to commandeer a tug so I could take it for a joyride.

As it turns out, that is exactly what happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Tuesday, when one 26-year-old Delta Air Lines passenger allegedly used an access door to help himself down to the tarmac, where videos show he cranked up an Alaska Airlines tug and took it for a spin:

[Skyler Jay] Barr proceeded to get behind the wheel of a tug assigned to Alaska Airlines, making it as far as Gate 7 before crashing it into a utility cart, according to AnnaSophia Servin, a spokeswoman for the airport.

But the havoc did not end there.

Mr. Barr attempted to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck before he was arrested by the airport police, Ms. Servin said in an email on Wednesday, adding that Mr. Barr was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after the crash.

In one video, you hear a SkyWest pilot inquire to the air traffic controller as to what's going on and why there was law enforcement presence. The controller responds, "Yeah, looks like someone stole a tug."

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The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the passenger allegedly entered the airfield through Gate 12, took an Alaska Airlines tug and drove it before crashing into a vehicle near Gate 7, according to airport officials. 

Airport officials said the passenger, who was scheduled to fly from Orange County to Seattle aboard a Delta flight, was taken into custody after the incident.

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Officials said that the incident did not disrupt incoming or departing flight operations.

Thankfully, no one was hurt because of the stunt, but it could have gone south quickly if that guy had made it onto the runway during a takeoff or landing.

He faces vehicle theft, trespassing, and vandalism charges.

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News Topics CRIME | CALIFORNIA | TSA
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