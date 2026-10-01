Piker's Comment About James Talarico Is Concerning - and Brandon Gill Nails It for All of Us

The polls have Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton locked in a tight battle for Texas's Senate seat.

The latest poll has Paxton up by three, 48 percent to 45 percent.

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🚨 TX GOP Internal:



🔴 Paxton 48%

🔵 Talarico 45%

🟡 Brown 3%

⚫️ Undecided 4%



What to make of this? Well, you don’t release an internal if it’s not good news or a fundraising push poll. And Paxton doesn’t need any more money.



Also, given how Talarico’s campaign is acting,… https://t.co/969PBmlb6e — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) September 29, 2026

What to make of this? Well, you don’t release an internal if it’s not good news or a fundraising push poll. And Paxton doesn’t need any more money. Also, given how Talarico’s campaign is acting, I’d wager their internals look like this too.

Now it's a Paxton internal, so you have to factor that in, but it looks positive.

Talarico has also been whining and demanding a debate - which you generally don't do if you think you're sitting pretty.

He's also been flipping on his radical past positions to try to get elected in Texas. He knows what he has actually believed doesn't fly in Texas. He apparently thinks he can fool the people of Texas.

But guess who thinks he and his far-left coterie will dictate to Talarico if the candidate were to win the seat. That guy the Democrats call the "Twitch streamer from California" when they are trying to flee the association, Hasan Piker.

Hasan Piker says he'll make sure James Talarico follows his far-Left agenda if he becomes a Senator:



"After James Talarico wins...we have to remind him that...we are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power, and if he wants to maintain it he’s got to play ball.” pic.twitter.com/NjZu6n8LJ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2026

"Hopefully, inshallah, after James Talarico wins," Piker said, then speaking derisively of Texas as a "no Sharia state."

"After James Talarico wins, we gotta hold him to account," Piker asserted.

"We have to make sure that he doesn't become another do-nothing Democrat, business as usual. And we gotta keep up that pressure. We have to remind him that we are the force that backed him early on and we are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power, and if he wants to maintain it, he’s got to play ball.”

That sure sounds like he thinks he and his radical Left buddies are going to be telling Talarico what to do.

So anyone looking at this race should be aware that the Left thinks they are going to have a hold on him, despite what he tries to sell himself as now to the voters.

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Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-30) said it for all of us, warning what would happen if Talarico were to win.

James Talarico will be nothing more than a puppet of the radical left. https://t.co/On2lCbiMyk — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 1, 2026

Yes, Piker's words would fire up even more people and could run as an ad.

Republicans need not spend capital on ads. Just run this 30 second clip ... https://t.co/GuFTbHObWt — Holly (@hollyoxcoburn) October 1, 2026

You know Talarico would go back to everything he has tried to say he no longer believes, and hurt Texas with his extremist beliefs.

No one should want anyone Piker endorses and thinks he can own like this. We already know he thinks he had the Democrat candidate for Michigan Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, in his pocket.

This is just more reason to get out and vote for Ken Paxton.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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