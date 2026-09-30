Jack Smith Feels the Heat As Two GOP Senators Come After Him Following Orwellian Senate Testimony

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith faced the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday in a hearing appropriately titled, “Oversight of Jack Smith’s Abuse of Authority and the Targeting of Republicans and Related Matters,” and hoo boy, did he show himself to be a partisan thug who has little regard for the notions of the rule of law and privacy.

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He smugly defended himself and claimed that he would prosecute Donald Trump all over again for election interference and mishandling classified documents if he had the chance, had no regrets about subpoenaing lawmakers’ phone log records, and, as our sister site Hot Air proclaimed, proved himself to be Even Scummier Than We Thought Which Seems Impossible.

Now two GOP senators are taking action, and they want the wannabe Elliot Ness disbarred and/or held liable for his actions. First up: Tennessee’s Bill Hagerty:

I filed a bar complaint against Jack Smith this morning. He’s a blatantly partisan actor and his prosecutorial misconduct damaged our constitutional order. He should never be able to practice law again.



Read the complaint here. Next up, @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/6CGVT37OIr — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) September 30, 2026

When he writes, “Next up, Verizon,” he means he plans action against the telecommunications company for providing the cellphone data to Smith’s team without a peep. That’s not the way to treat anyone, Hagerty said in a statement, much less a long-term loyal customer:

Today, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) took the first legal action of any member of Congress against Verizon for violating federal law by disclosing the senator’s phone records to President Biden’s DOJ—cooperating with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation targeting President Trump and his supporters, now known as Arctic Frost. Senator Hagerty filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission outlining how Verizon violated federal law by disclosing the senator’s customer proprietary network information and for failing to take reasonable measures to protect his information.

Another senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, who had her phone records “looked at” by Smith, is also on the case:

Jack Smith didn’t just spy on Members of Congress. He went after nearly 5,000 Americans, including 102 Tennesseans, for donating to President @realDonaldTrump.



Arctic Frost was a weaponized witch hunt, and Smith must face the full force of the law for his actions. https://t.co/h8qvNzQaYa — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 29, 2026

“Jack Smith should be disbarred,” she wrote in another post. But she’s not just making social media posts — she’s suing the man:

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marsha Blackburn is suing Jack Smith personally, arguing the former special counsel was never lawfully appointed and violated her constitutional rights in secretly obtaining her phone records during the Arctic Frost investigation.



The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by… pic.twitter.com/0F6n10BDit — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 30, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marsha Blackburn is suing Jack Smith personally, arguing the former special counsel was never lawfully appointed and violated her constitutional rights in secretly obtaining her phone records during the Arctic Frost investigation. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the nonpartisan New Civil Liberties Alliance on Blackburn’s behalf, asks a federal court to declare Smith’s appointment unconstitutional under the Appointments Clause — arguing that Biden never nominated him, the Senate never confirmed him, and no statute authorized his role. It also seeks the return and destruction of Blackburn’s records. The suit seeks just $1 in nominal damages. Its broader aim: to have a federal court decide whether Smith lawfully wielded special counsel authority and whether he can be held personally accountable for the constitutional violations Blackburn alleges.

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Seeing Smith disbarred and/or held liable for damages would be satisfying, but for his actions, he shouldn’t just be disbarred — he should be placed behind bars.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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