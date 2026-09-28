Iowa Lands New 15 Billion-Dollar Steel Plant, 1,750 Jobs Under Trump

This is good news indeed for an important midwestern state. On Monday, President Trump announced plans for a new steel plant in Iowa that will be the largest steel mill in American history, and which will result in as many as 1,750 permanent, high-paying jobs. The construction of the plant will employ up to 6,000 workers.

Advertisement

It's going to be a big, beautiful steel plant, producing high-quality American steel.

President Donald Trump is unveiling Monday plans for a massive steel plant in Iowa that the White House says will be the largest in American history and promises to bring 1,750 permanent jobs to the state. The roughly $15 billion steel plant is touted as a major new investment and evidence that Trump's economic agenda is bringing heavy manufacturing back to the U.S. with just over a month until the midterms. It will create between 5,000 and 6,000 construction jobs during its first phase. Trump is expected to make the announcement from the Oval Office at 2 p.m. alongside executives from Mesabi Metallics, a White House official told Fox News Digital. The company plans to build the facility using iron ore from its newly constructed mine in Minnesota.

The Mesabi Iron Range in northern Minnesota has seen declining output for several decades now, but with the new Mesabi Metallics project ramping up, more iron ore will be extracted and more Minnesota jobs created. It's good to see some people in Minnesota doing honest work for a change, after all the reports of fraud in that state. Instead of going on ore ships to steelmakers in places like Pennsylvania, this new ore will presumably go by rail or truck right down to Iowa.

But wait! There's more!

The Iowa plant is expected to produce 7.5 million tons of steel annually in its first phase before eventually reaching 10 million tons per year, according to the White House. The administration says that would make it the largest steel plant ever built in the U.S. If completed as planned, the project would represent a significant expansion of American steel-making capacity. At its planned 10 million tons of annual production, the Iowa plant alone would have output equivalent to roughly one-tenth of what the entire U.S. steel industry produced last year.

The plant is expected to produce $95 billion in economic activity during construction and the first decade of operation. That's a big deal.

Steel, like petroleum, is one of those commodities without which our current lifestyles would be impossible. Steel is in everything, from skyscrapers to cars and trucks to ballpoint pens. Steel is reusable; scrap steel can be re-smelted and re-used, over and over, but a growing economy will always need new supplies of this essential material. Presently, we are still getting too much of our steel from other countries, amounting to 1.77 million net tons in March 2026 alone, mostly from South Korea, Brazil, Canada, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Advertisement

Better we take advantage of our own resources.

As of this writing, there has been no announcement as to where the new plant will be located, although northeast Iowa would make sense, as it's near rail lines to the rest of the country and nearer the Mesabi ore mines.

And, no, we're not tired of winning yet. Not by a long shot.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.