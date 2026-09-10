Marxist University Profs Spew Tone-Deaf Calls for Violence Ahead of 9/11, Charlie Kirk Anniversaries

The first anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 and the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks the day after make the next few days a particularly poignant time to reflect on the scourge of political violence and extremist rhetoric in America.

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They also make it a remarkably callous time for radical leftists — be they supporters of the Trantifa movement, sympathizers of Islamic terrorism or those otherwise predisposed to a Bolshevik mindset — to issue open exhortations for further incivility.

But lo and behold, some California academics didn’t get the memo.

Case 1 involved Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles.

Speaking at La Defensa Del Pueblo Summit, sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Abdullah, a co-founder of L.A.’s chapter of Black Lives Matter, allegedly doxxed an ICE agent and called on audience members to “f**k him up,” as first reported by the Manhattan Institute’s Stu Smith.

(Language warning)

🚨🚨🚨 Why is @CalStateLA professor Melina Abdullah identifying a specific ICE agent, telling a crowd where he may be staying, giving the street address, and repeatedly saying to “fuck him up”?



“Brian Palacios may be staying at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2000 Solar Drive… fuck… pic.twitter.com/k4eijHhZ7n — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 7, 2026

Abdullah also called on the crowd to read “Blood in My Eye,” a 1971 manifesto by Black Panther member George L. Jackson, who was killed days after its completion in an attempted prison break.

In praise of the work, the group Socialist Alternative wrote, “George Jackson’s affinity to Mao’s politics flowed from the guerilla tactics and character of the peasant army Mao led that dismantled capitalism in China.”

Abdullah urged participants to familiarize themselves with the Black Panthers’ brand of violent Marxism and, accordingly, to “study guerrilla warfare.”

Not to be outdone, however, a separate video emerged showing Butch Ware, an associate history professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, telling attendees at the recent Marxism Conference in Chicago to prepare for “war in the streets.”

(Language warning)

UCSB prof Dr. Butch Ware tells 'Marxism' conference: Be ready for "war in the streets."



"Some of these clickety-clack revolutionaries have never been in a f*cking gunfight."



"Y'all ain't nowhere near ready for a war in the streets. You better get ready for both kinds of war."… https://t.co/Gw4bLlEbWp pic.twitter.com/gOZQTAPYH2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 7, 2026

He touted his bona fides as a former hoodlum in his profanity-laced diatribe.

“Some of these clickety-clack revolutionaries have never been in a f**king gunfight, but some of us that grew up in the hood know what guns are like,” Ware said.

He then invoked the almighty wisdom of Big Boi and André 3000.

“OutKast said it best: ‘N***as ranting and raving about gats; n***a, they made them gats.’ They got some s**t that will blow out our backs.”

He further chided audience members on their lack of preparation for what lies ahead.

“You are ready for war in the streets? No, you ain’t,” Ware said. “Y'all ain't nowhere near ready for a war in the streets. You better get ready for both kinds of war.”

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Despite the chilling call to arms, conservatives may take some solace in knowing that they will also have a line of useful idiots to back them up in the form of moderate Democrats, and even those currently considered to be on the party’s fringes.

Ware dropped the names of controlled-opposition figures like Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (DSA), and former President Barack Obama as examples of the red herrings sent to placate the masses and distract them from their intended uprising.

“They are there to contain radicalism,” he said.

“They’re there to destroy it and to defuse it and to coopt it and to purchase it,” he continued. “The Democrats cannot be reasoned with. They must be destroyed.”

UC Santa Barbara professor Dr. Butch Ware at 'Marxism conference' says Democrats "must be destroyed."



"They are going to keep giving us the Mamdanis and the Abdul El-Sayeds...because they are there to contain radicalism."



“The Democrats cannot be reasoned with. They must be… pic.twitter.com/USKxfFSkZc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2026

In spite of his efforts to divert the overthrow of America, Mamdani was also criticized for his tone-deaf decision to give the ceremonial pen for a resolution honoring New York’s 9/11 victims to his chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, who represented an al Qaeda operative whose brother-in-law, Khalid al-Mihdhar, was one of the 9/11 terrorists.

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He signed the 9/11 remembrance order. Then he handed the pen to al-Qaeda’s old lawyer.



Mayor Mamdani finishes a City Hall ceremony meant to honor the dead and the ceremonial pen goes to chief counsel Ramzi Kassem, the same man who defended Guantánamo al-Qaeda operative Ahmed… pic.twitter.com/271RWzrVDl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2026

Meanwhile, in Portland, Antifa radicals were plotting to protest an ICE facility by dressing up as zombie versions of Charlie Kirk, complete with a red dot on their necks, investigative journalist Andy Ngo reported.

But after being highlighted on social media, the event was reportedly canceled according to Pam Hemphill, the left-wing activist and self-declared “Ex-MAGA granny” who claimed to have switched sides after her arrest for the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

These events have been cancelled for now! @Tommy4Trump420 https://t.co/6jrc0aBSNt — Pam Hemphill (Pamtifa) (@PamHemphill79) September 7, 2026

Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by Kirk, announced plans to hold a rally at Utah Valley University, the school where Kirk was speaking when he was publicly gunned down by a sniper bullet last year.

The rally is set to feature conservative pundits Glenn Beck and Michael Knowles, as well as Christian spiritual leader Frank Turek.

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But several far-left student organizations, led by UVU’s Students for a Democratic Society, had plans to protest the event.

In an open letter to the UVU administration, the group complained that Kirk’s efforts to engage those with opposing viewpoints in open debate made them feel embarrassed.

“We remember Charlie Kirk as someone who represented the opposite of consideration,” it said. “His career was centered around constant attempts to humiliate naive students who disagreed with him rather than have sincere discussion.”

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