North Carolina Legislative Candidate Gives Another Disturbing Example of Who Democrats Really Are

It has to be pretty clear to most rational people that, while it might sound a bit melodramatic, the 2026 midterm election is no longer about Democrat vs. Republican, conservative vs. liberal, or left vs. right; it has straight-up become good vs. evil. And while I sometimes think that the word "evil" has become a bit like "racism" and lost its bite because of overuse, the latest example of Democrats who can no longer hide who and what they are can't be described any other way.

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Radical democrat Judge Anita Earls with Shelly Headen, running in Guilford County.



Shelly wants people in Alabama and Louisiana to start a civil war.



Anita Earls wants justice by skin color.



They’re the same nutjobs. https://t.co/htSeKoYud8 — Margo (@MargoinWNC) September 11, 2026

Shelly Headen is a state representative candidate in North Carolina. She recently went on vacation and, like most of us, posted pictures of her trip on social media. But here is where it gets quite a bit darker. Headen was touring the Dachau concentration camp, where it is estimated that 41,500 people were murdered. Horrible enough, however, one photo shows Headen standing in front of crematorium ovens at the camp smiling, and she posted this gem: “Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong.”

Headen is running in November against incumbent John Blust for the state rep seat that includes part of suburban Guilford County. Headen's Facebook page lists her as a CPA and business owner. But maybe the best part of her glowing social media profile states that she is "running to restore human decency." Wait what?

This is also not Shelly Headen's first brush with Democrat America-hating syndrome. On Wednesday of all days, she spewed out this brain fart: “I think our only hope is an attack on US soil… preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people are.” Headen is apparently a veteran at spreading "human decency" online. In 2024, she had this to say about X CEO Elon Musk: "Why would we take advice from someone who is autistic?" North Carolina voters who have a special needs person in their lives might want to file this one away for November.

Democrat Shelly Headen who is “Running to Restore Human Decency” just posted that she wants an attack on US soil.



It is unclear whether Shelly would prefer ISIS or China to attack the United States, but it’s clear she wants an attack.



Shelly is this restoring human decency?… pic.twitter.com/ThiyNpSJsc — NC House Republicans (@NCHouseGOP) September 10, 2026

Anyone who watched even part of the Republican midterm convention heard who the Democratic Socialist candidates are who have now taken over the Democrat Party, what they think of America, and what they would do to their political opponents. They are rife with example after example of people like Shelly Headen, and should scare the daylights out of you. They no longer have any interest in hiding who they are and what they think of Trump supporters. While their ideas are completely ridiculous, we have to take their threats seriously because they are not only crazy; they are dangerous. Shelly Headen will no doubt try to walk this depravity back, but hopefully it's too late. North Carolinians are way smarter than that.

This is what we are up against in 2026, and it only gets worse the closer we get to 2028.

Breitbart: Shelly Headen was pictured at Dachau Concentration Camp with the caption “Concentration Camp in Germany….. This is where Trump supporters belong” #ncpol https://t.co/iJ3bLPHTwo pic.twitter.com/3vw8sMstkf — NC House Republicans (@NCHouseGOP) September 11, 2026

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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