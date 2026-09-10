A Jay Jones-Like Scandal Hits an NC State House Race, and Roy Cooper Is Nowhere to Be Found

We've written a lot about affluent white female liberals (AWFLs) here at RedState, noting that not only do they come in many forms, but also that there's no state in America where one can mark oneself as totally safe from their self-righteous, self-important, wokeified wrath.

Advertisement

My beloved home state of North Carolina is not immune to having its fair share of AWFLs, with some of them currently serving in the General Assembly, as we've previously reported.

Sadly, it appears we have another one currently auditioning to join them.

The Democrat's name is Shelly Headen, and she's the party's nominee for NC House District 62 (Guilford).

The district is currently represented by Republican Rep. John Blust, who is running for reelection. Blust has 20 years of experience serving in the state house and, prior to that, he served for nearly three years in the state senate.

The John Locke - Civitas Partisan Index for 2026 lists the district as an R+2 district, labeling it as "lean Republican" and one that is "most likely to be competitive," meaning Headen could conceivably win it.

Before voters take to the polls, though, it's important for them to know who Headen is beyond being a certified public accountant, a former stay-at-home mom to three, and how she portrays herself as a "mom, neighbor, advocate" on her campaign website.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the TDS-afflicted Headen posted an ugly comment on Facebook in which she remarked that "I think our only hope is an attack on US soil... preferably Alabama, Louisiana... where the stupid people live." The date of the comment is unclear, but the screengrab shows it in the neighborhood of a year ago:

Democrat Shelly Headen who is “Running to Restore Human Decency” just posted that she wants an attack on US soil.



It is unclear whether Shelly would prefer ISIS or China to attack the United States, but it’s clear she wants an attack.



Shelly is this restoring human decency?… pic.twitter.com/ThiyNpSJsc — NC House Republicans (@NCHouseGOP) September 10, 2026

The context of the comment is also not known, but I don't think we need context to conclude that it is 100 percent reprehensible and unacceptable. It certainly isn't "neighborly." Does she think North Carolina should be attacked, too? Many residents here, including those in District 62, are a lot like those you'd also find in the great states of Alabama and Louisiana.

GOP NC House Speaker Destin Hall (District 87 - Caldwell, Watauga) weighed in:

A candidate bankrolled and backed by Josh Stein and House Democratic Leadership is calling for an attack on American soil.



Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/dCPRSyfk4C — Destin Hall (@DestinHall) September 10, 2026

There was also this 2024 comment from X, where Headen asked, "Why would we take advice from someone who is autistic?" in response to a tweet about X CEO Elon Musk:

Shelly Headen likes to pretend she’s the candidate who will “Restore Human Decency.”



But she once posted on Twitter: “Why would we take advice from someone who is autistic?”



Is that restoring human decency Shelly? #ncpol pic.twitter.com/adL6fHUF55 — NC House Republicans (@NCHouseGOP) August 31, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, "restoring human decency" also involves writing that she is "Ready for the MAGAs to die off!!"

I’m so excited! Ready for the MAGAs to die off!! 💙💙💙 — Shelly Headen (@shelly_headen) August 23, 2024

In May 2023, in response to a video from then-Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Republicans attempting to override his veto on a pro-life bill, here's what Headen had to say about unborn children (bolded emphasis added by me):

Thank you Roy! We need to focus on providing healthcare and education to walking living breathing children . There is no reason to focus on unwanted cells in the uteruses of women we don’t know! Republicans need to learn to mind their own business and leave women to their freedom

Equally disturbing, though, was the report from early September noting two alleged domestic instances where law enforcement had been called to Headen's home:

North Carolina House Republicans are pressing Democratic state House candidate Shelly Headen to explain two 2024 incidents at her home in which Guilford County sheriff’s deputies responded and reports identified her as a suspect in simple physical assaults. The reports, released Tuesday by House Republicans, are dated May 30 and Nov. 19, 2024. Shelly Kates Headen is listed as the lone suspect on the accompanying documentation. Headen’s husband, Gregory Thomas Headen, is named as the victim in both reports. Both identify the alleged offense as simple physical assault and list the use of only personal weapons. The May report lists no injury to the victim, while the November report lists an “apparent minor injury.” Both incidents are classified as domestic.

Advertisement

Extremely concerning news out of Guilford County, as Democrat NC House candidate Shelly Headen was listed as a suspect for assault.



Police records show deputies were called to Headen’s home not once, but twice, with both calls reportedly made by her spouse. Records cite… — NC House Republicans (@NCHouseGOP) September 1, 2026

On her campaign website, Headen addressed one of the incidents, insinuating it was she who was the victim, not her husband.

Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes stated in response to the troubling report that “the citizens of District 62 need to know that their representative can not only make laws, but they can abide by them as well."

"As disturbing as her silence on these matters is, the fact that North Carolina Democratic Party leaders are not questioning this concerning behavior is also troubling," Barnes also remarked.

He's right. As of this writing, neither Democrat Gov. Josh Stein (who is rumored to be considering a presidential run) nor Democrat Senate nominee Roy Cooper have responded to the reports. Cooper's GOP opponent, former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, is calling him out on it:

25 years after the attacks on 9/11, Roy Cooper ally Shelly Headen wants to see another terrorist attack on the U.S.



Why is Cooper supporting a terrorist sympathizer who wants to kill Americans? pic.twitter.com/2Vj4zWaBZK — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) September 10, 2026

Advertisement

Hey @RoyCooperNC - is this you with a Dem candidate that called for an attack on American soil?



Will you condemn her and ask her to drop out?



#ncpol #ncsen pic.twitter.com/ie9so4vhy7 — Tyler Voigt (@TylerJVoigt) September 10, 2026

Some are even comparing this to the Jay Jones texting scandal in Virginia:

Truly disgusting! Virginia had Jay Jones wishing murder on his political opponents. North Carolina has Shelly Headen hoping for a terrorist attack on US soil targeting her political opponents. #ncpol https://t.co/LapdFfA6Qo — Justin (@JustR_02) September 10, 2026

Surely a majority of voters in District 62 will reject this type of disgusting behavior and views. But will Stein and Cooper?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.