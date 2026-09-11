Cruz Drops Brutal Reality Check on Radical Islamism, Triggers All the Right People in the Process

For some people, a speech is just a speech. It's just words, and nothing more. After all, a speech without action from the speaker to back it up is just meaningless, empty rhetoric, right?

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Not if people hear it and have their minds changed or are inspired by it enough to do their part to help raise awareness and spark change for the better in their community, their state, their nation.

Such a speech was given on the final night of the RNC Midterms Convention by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who rightfully and brutally pointed out some inconvenient facts about the political opposition and their embrace of communism and Islamism amidst a somber backdrop of the one-year anniversary of the politically motivated assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, the 25th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, and the second attempt on Donald Trump's life (which was September 15, 2024).

Below is the transcript, and below that is the full video of the speech. If what happened 25 years ago and over the last two years is weighing especially heavily on you today (or any day), you need to read and watch this - and make sure your friends and family who care about the future of this country read it, too.

God bless Texas. And to Americans from all 50 states, welcome to the great state of Texas. We are gathered here at a time for choosing. We are just 54 days out from the most consequential midterms of our lifetime. One year ago today, our friend Charlie Kirk was murdered. 25 years ago tomorrow, jihadist terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 Americans in the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history. In 2001, it would have been hard to imagine where we are today. Who could have predicted that the extraordinary Donald Trump would be president, that he would have secured the border, brought trillions of dollars of investment back to America, and transformed the Republican Party into a blue-collar party of America? And on 9-11, could anyone have imagined that Comrade Mamdani would be the mayor of New York? The hate that killed Charlie Kirk, that knocked down the Twin Towers, that led to two assassination attempts on President Trump. It just keeps getting worse and worse. And we are witnessing a new and dangerous red-green alliance. Communists and Islamists coming together and sweeping over the Democratic Party. They are united because they share the same enemies. They hate Christians. They hate Jews. They hate capitalism. They hate the Constitution. And they hate America. It gives me no pleasure to say this. For me and my family, communism is not abstract or theoretical. My family has bled and has been imprisoned and tortured by communists in Cuba. That's what communists do. From the frozen gulags of the Soviet Union to Chairman Mao's driving nails through the eyes of Christians; from the killing fields of Cambodia to the starvation and misery of North Korea and Venezuela and Nicaragua and Cuba. And Islamism likewise produces murder and oppression, from the forced wearing of hijabs to the stoning of rape victims, from the systematic murder of homosexuals to honor killings and the barbarism of October 7th and 9/11. Hear me now. Sharia law has no place in America. Sharia law is fundamentally inconsistent with the Constitution, and we need to stand together and stop it now.

Cruz continued:

A simple truth. When people tell you who they are, believe them. When Hasan Piker says America deserved 9/11, believe him. When Mamdani says he wants to seize the means of production, he means it. When Abdul El-Sayed says he has a quote obligation to comply with Sharia law, he means it. And when James Talerico says he wants to dismantle capitalism, he means it. Now understand, not every Democrat in the House and Senate believes this. But they are all afraid of these radicals because that's where the money and the energy and the young people are in the Democrat Party. Why do you think that only one Democrat senator was willing to call out an avowed communist with a Nazi tattoo who was their nominee for Senate in Maine? It was only when they realized that Platner was going to lose that they dumped him. Why does El-Sayed say refuse to disavow Hasan Piker? Why does Chuck Schumer stand alongside El-Sayed? Their threats are not simply empty words. Over 60 years ago, my father fled Cuba. When I was a boy, over and over again, he told me how grateful he was to be able to come to Texas. But over and over again, my father asked me, "If we lose our freedom here, where do we go?" We. go. nowhere. We will unite. We will stand up. We will defend our nation. And we will defend our freedom. From the dawn of America, God's providential blessings have been on our nation, and his plan for this nation continues. And I believe his grace will endure. We have, as one Democrat president put it long ago, before his party had lost their ever-loving minds, we have a rendezvous with destiny. Together, we must stand and fight for the Constitution. We must stand and fight for freedom. We must stand and defeat the communists. We must stand and defeat the Islamists. And together, arm in arm, we must save America! Thank you and God bless you!

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Watch:

"God Bless Texas" Senator Ted Cruz Draws Huge Cheers From the Hometown Crowd - 09/10/26 pic.twitter.com/516l32ofuB — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 10, 2026

Not surprisingly, Cruz triggered all the right people in the process:

Bless their hearts.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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