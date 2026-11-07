Vogue Gets Blasted With a Much-Needed Reality Check After Swooning Over ‘Hot’ Democrats

Vogue’s swooning celebration of "hot" Democrat politicians earned the fashion magazine a much-needed reality check over its treatment of first lady Melania Trump.

Advertisement

Perhaps it could have just been pushed back on the fact that their definition of "hot guy" is very much seen through an effeminate prism.

During a discussion Friday on Fox & Friends, Lawrence Jones contrasted the publication’s enthusiasm for Democrats with its failure to feature Melania, an actual former model, on its cover during Trump’s time in office.

The segment included a Vogue Instagram post promoting politicians including Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Raging Commie). The article itself adds in Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and a handful of others.

I warn you — don't be eating your breakfast while reading this drivel:

Less than a month out from the midterm elections, we’ve entered a golden age of handsome politicos.

There’s the scruffy, kind-eyed smirk of Zohran Mamdani beaming from New York City; the brawny machismo of Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat whose campaign uniform, as he vows to keep outside money out of politics, is largely made up of tight V-neck T-shirts. There are the boyish good looks of Jon Ossoff, the senator from Georgia who many think is a potential presidential nominee for 2028; the powerlifting Democratic Socialist Chi Ossé out of Brooklyn, New York; and Pete Buttigieg, the former secretary of transportation turned wonky talking head, with his carefully maintained stubble and steely blue eyes. In Montana there’s the beefy smokejumper Sam Forstag — who has an actual six-pack! — and there’s even a Howdy Doody squeaky-clean sweetness to James Talarico, who made a stunning defeat in Texas.

And that’s all to name only a few.

LOL WUT?!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Jones, meanwhile, had a rather obvious point about the magazine’s selective appreciation of good looks.

“It’s unbelievable, though. You had an actual supermodel that’s the first lady, and she can’t get on the cover, but these guys manage to get on the cover of Vogue," Jones said.

"So easy to be a Democrat — so easy!" he added.

It is pretty easy. The bar is incredibly low.

Granted, I'm not a leading authority on what Vogue calls the "Golden Age of Hot-Guy Politicians" in its headline, but I haven't seen the words "brawny" and "El-Sayed" in the same sentence. Ever.

Elf-Sayed, as he is known to those who can actually ride rides with height restrictions at the amusement park, is less "Brawny" and more, if we're using paper towel terminology, "Sparkle."

The little man syndrome is off the charts with that guy. But I digress.

Then there's Talarico. That dude belongs on a "hot guy" list about as much as John Fetterman belongs on a "best dressed" list.

Yes, the guy who once bragged of being the proud owner of an Anthony Fauci action figure and eats barbecue like this ...

November, here we come. https://t.co/ux1w1WzGNO — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

... is apparently Vogue's idea of a smoldering mountain of manliness.

Don't even get me started on 'Paternity' Pete, who eats cinnamon rolls as if they are chicken wings.

Why is Pete Buttigieg eating a cinnamon roll like that??? I thought it was chicken wings at first, it’s a cinnamon roll. What normal person does that? https://t.co/YY8SDiKabS — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

Mamdani's mustache, incidentally, was done first by a Brooklyn plumber by the name of Mario.

Mamdani raises eyebrows with new look, ditching beard and sporting surprising 'stache https://t.co/DPtx83yZ2j https://t.co/jGNCXJRjm3 — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2026

But yeah, a golden age of hot dudes, or something.

Melania, by the way, appeared on Vogue’s cover in 2005, but her subsequent role as first lady did not earn her another during her husband’s time in office. Wonder why that is.

For contrast, Vogue ran Michelle Obama out there three separate times while she was first lady and even tossed Jill Biden, the woman with the fashion sense of a breakfast taco, on the cover twice.

And yet, they couldn't find a space for the most stunning first lady to ever set foot in the White House. For a publication so impressed by looks, that is one conspicuous blind spot.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.