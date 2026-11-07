Trump Says He Can Work With Democrats Without Insulting Them for Six Months

President Trump says he can work with Democrats without insulting them. He just has a funny way of making that case.

In a preview of his Sunday interview with "60 Minutes," the president fielded questions about his willingness to cooperate with the opposition party following the midterms.

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Ross Douthat mentioned incoming Texas Sen. James Talarico (D), noting both his interest in working with Trump on immigration and the nickname Trump had bestowed upon him.

"In the course of the campaign, you did occasionally call him TalaFreako," Douthat observed, something the president happily admitted. "Do you think you could work with the Democrats without insulting them consistently?"

Before the conversation could move much further, however, the president volunteered another less-than-flattering name for the opposition.

"Yeah, I do," Trump replied. "Sure I could. I also call many of them 'dumocrats' because their policies are bad."

“If it took six months of not insulting the Democrats to get a deal done, do you think you could do it?” Douthat pressed.

He responded, “Very easily.”

In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, correspondent Ross Douthat asks President Trump: If it took six months of not insulting the Democrats to get a deal done, do you think you could do it? https://t.co/PJO8fLfl6C — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 7, 2026

My guy. That is beyond hilarious. Trump assures him he can stop insulting Democrats, then promptly supplies another insult. Six months might be, shall we say, ambitious.

God love him.

Aside from this being classic Trump, how about somebody over at "60 Minutes" asking Democrats during their interviews if they could go six months without talking about impeachment? Or maybe six months without calling him a Nazi? Or maybe just go six months without inciting violence against the man?

But I doubt Douthat will do that anytime soon. Perhaps it didn't occur to him that being called a 'Dumocrat' is a lot less caustic of a dealbreaker than, say, consistently being labeled the second coming of Hitler.

Nah, it's the president that has to take the higher road.

To his credit, Talarico expressed a willingness to work with Trump on some matters, including immigration, after his shocking victory in Texas.

“I would love, as the next U.S. senator from Texas, to work with Donald Trump to actually fulfill some of the promises of his political project,” Talarico stated during an interview earlier this week.

“Because the promise of MAGA was that we were going to transform this government so that it delivered for the people who have been left behind, the people who have been forgotten in this country."

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Talarico agrees with Trump on securing the border and cutting red tape for housing Good start https://t.co/ziUmmlA1WG — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) November 4, 2026

To be sure, he's referencing working with the president on — cue the buzzwords — "comprehensive immigration reform," which you'd have to be a dummy not to realize is code for mass amnesty.

Perhaps the story here isn't that Trump refers to him as a freak or his party as "Dumocrats," Ross. Perhaps the real story is that they refuse to stop acting in a way that causes a good chunk of people to think they are.

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