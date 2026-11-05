Every GOP Chairman Just Got This Urgent Letter Warning of the Coming Democrat Retribution

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is making it clear what he believes Democrats will do the moment they are sworn in and seize the gavel. None of it is particularly shocking.

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However, when you pair it with the history of the Democrats' willingness to try to jail political opponents on trumped-up charges, the brazen, violent rhetoric that has incited numerous assassination attempts, and see Scalise's warning on paper, it should still send a chill.

In a November 5 letter to every GOP committee chairman, which was obtained by Fox News, Scalise said House Democrats are poised to impeach President Trump. But even beyond that, he predicted their "oversight" — which is code for pitchfork-sharpening witch hunts — won't stop at the Oval Office.

The top Republican warned that the pursuit could ensnare almost anyone in the America First movement.

"House Democrats have signaled they intend to impeach President Trump, but they will not stop there," Scalise penned. "They will weaponize every single gavel to appease their radical base. They will use their oversight authorities to harass the President, his family, cabinet officials, and they will seek to destroy our allies."

Scalise told the chairmen to use their last days in the majority to get ready for that fight. He asked them to inventory probes Democrats have already started and name who is most likely to be targeted next.

"You all will be a key line of defense in this fight, and we must maximize our remaining days in power to prepare for what is coming," he wrote.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a letter sent today by GOP House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to all House GOP committee Chairmen with recommendations on how best to use their remaining days in power to prepare for upcoming House Democrat investigations and "retribution". "You all will be a key line of defense in this fight", Scalise writes. Recommendations include: “Identifying administration officials, programs and authorities, and external allies, including conservative partners and industry leaders likely on their target list” and considering how recent SCOTUS decisions will affect oversight moving forward. Letter 👇🏻 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 5, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... You all will be a key line of defense in this fight", Scalise writes. Recommendations include: “Identifying administration officials, programs and authorities, and external allies, including conservative partners and industry leaders likely on their target list” and considering how recent SCOTUS decisions will affect oversight moving forward. Letter 👇🏻

Scalise also advised the committee Chairs to study how recent Supreme Court rulings and an August 2026 White House Office of Legal Counsel opinion will shape the coming investigations.

That memo says executive privilege can cover talks with "private advisers" so long as they "relate to official presidential decision-making, involve or reflect communications with the President or his direct advisers, and are confidential."

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Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have already thrown a temper tantrum over the opinion, calling it an attempt to "shield communications involving the President" and his allies and "block congressional oversight" — which is exactly the fight Scalise is telling MAGA officials to prepare for.

In short, Scalise isn't just guessing at a possible skirmish — he's predicting a full-scale retribution campaign. Anybody with a working set of eyes and ears knows it's coming. Prepare, they — and we — must.

We're already seeing the prediction play out in real time. A Democrat-aligned law firm drafted seven articles of impeachment against Trump on election night — 17 pages aimed at immigration enforcement, tariffs, and more — before the new majority is even sworn in.

@nataliegwinters Not even sworn in, and they're already typing up the impeachment articles. Not for corruption — for enforcing immigration law. That tells you everything about what this new majority stands for. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) November 5, 2026

And Representative Jamie Raskin (MD-8) is promising Democrats will go after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated," and "surrendered" to Trump.

Jamie Raskin promises Democrats will be going after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated" and "surrendered" to Trump. Translation: We will try to destroy any company or firm that dared to work with the Trump administration. Examples must be made for defying the will of the Democrat party. It was all about healthcare and affordability, you guys. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

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The Democrat Party's entire existence revolves around President Trump's every move, his every breath. They don't care about gas prices. Grocery prices. Crumbling education systems. Healthcare. Jobs. Families.

None of it.

When the President steps away from the limelight in just over two years, you will see an entire congressional body walk around aimlessly, like a confused John Travolta in the film "Pulp Fiction."

Until then, admin officials will be hunted by the resistance. Good luck out there. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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