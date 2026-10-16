Trump Goes Scorched Earth: Cornyn and His ‘Liddle Buddy’ Karl Rove Trying to Hand TX to a Democrat

President Trump launched a blistering attack late Thursday against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and his “Liddle Buddy,” Karl Rove, accusing them of working to undermine Ken Paxton’s U.S. Senate campaign in Texas.

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In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said the duo is “doing everything possible” to make it harder for Paxton to defeat Democrat James Talarico.

He referred to Talarico repeatedly by his new nickname, "TalaFreako," while calling the extreme liberal candidate a “Radical Left Lunatic” and the “ANTITHESIS of Texas Values.”

James is guilty on both counts. The president's ire, however, was keenly focused on Paxton and Rove, who have opted not to unify behind a clearly more qualified conservative candidate, and instead seem content to let the Democrat oddity take a Senate seat from Texas.

"Sadly, and very stupidly, John Cornyn, and his Liddle’ Buddy, Super RINO, Karl Rove, are doing everything possible to make it hard for Ken Paxton, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Best in the United States, to win the upcoming Midterm Election against (Talarico)," Trump wrote.

"John Cornyn, who, after my Endorsement, lost the Primary to Ken by a very wide margin, and Karl Rove, who shouldn’t be allowed to spew his jealousy on Fox News, should be ashamed of themselves," he continued. "They are hurting Texas and, more importantly, hurting the United States of America!"

"If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career."

Trump goes off on John Cornyn for not supporting Ken Paxton in the #TXSEN general election “If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove” https://t.co/q7NBzA5Wab — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 15, 2026

Trump urged Republicans who previously supported Cornyn to immediately switch their backing to Paxton and keep the seat in Republican hands.

Which is what anybody with actual conservative values would do. Otherwise, you're just Adam Kinzinger Lite or Liz Cheney in drag. The President is accurate. Time for Texas Republicans — actual Republicans — to put their misgivings aside and rally behind Paxton.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Rove, a former top adviser for President George W. Bush, has been accused of acting like a faux Republican. Last month, the longtime political strategist announced he was voting for a Democrat in the Texas Railroad Commissioner race.

Yeah, taking a stand for the Railroad Commissioner race that nobody ever heard of. What a warrior.

Rove called it the “final straw” after Republican Bo French made what Rove described as racist comments. Comments that, in reality, were just him pointing out demographics. Rove might have known this, perhaps if French presented the information on a whiteboard and drew pictures to help him out.

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@MWatkinsTrib @carlosnogueras_ @Jon_RosenthalTX @bofrench Of course Boomer Karl Rove wants to trans the kids now. It only took Karl Rove 75 years to become a supporter of gay race communists. Tell Boomer Karl, we don’t care if we’re called racists. https://t.co/yEmTxTNcOh — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) September 14, 2026

Rove also drew fire in September for criticizing Trump’s immigration enforcement, arguing the president had moved beyond targeting “bad actors” and created new problems with broader ICE operations in cities like Los Angeles.

He mocked arrests at places such as Home Depot and claimed the efforts were turning the country against Trump, even though the president had long campaigned on deporting all illegal aliens, not just criminals.

.@KarlRove says President Trump's immigration tactics are not about capturing "bad actors" anymore: "He went from being the guy who solved the border problem to one who had created a new problem, which was all this descension in major cities... over an ill-informed ICE effort." https://t.co/Pxe6PMmPcy — CSPAN (@cspan) September 26, 2026

Note to Rove — ALL illegal aliens are bad actors. Breaching a nation's sovereign borders is often a gateway to other crimes.

These moves reinforced long-standing questions about Rove’s loyalty to the modern GOP.

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Cornyn, meanwhile, has also drawn fire for failing to aggressively push the SAVE America Act, the election integrity bill that would require proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote.

After co-sponsoring and voting for the measure, he later dismissed further efforts to pass it as unrealistic, opposed canceling the August recess to force action, and publicly declared the bill “not gonna happen.”

He was effectively siding with Democratic obstruction instead of fighting to overcome it. And he did so to the detriment of Republican candidates in the midterms.

Cornyn and his "liddle buddy" need to get a grip. Abandoning your entire life's morals by helping out a freak like this in Texas is abhorrent.

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