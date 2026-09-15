Trump Unleashes Scathing Rebuke of His Own Supreme Court Picks After Major Mail-In Ballot Loss

President Trump had something he needed to get off his chest Tuesday morning: his thoughts on the Monday night ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) disallowing new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) rule governing mail-in ballots from taking effect ahead of the midterm elections.

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And he didn't hold back, particularly with his thoughts on the three Justices he appointed.

As RedState's Susie Moore reported Monday, SCOTUS denied the administration's emergency request to stay a lower court injunction blocking implementation of the rule. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, but all three Trump appointees – Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – sided with the majority.

Kavanaugh wrote a separate concurrence, saying there simply wasn't enough time to implement the new rules before the election.

"Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court," the president wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post Tuesday, before accusing the Court of taking "forever" to issue its decision and then pointing to the dwindling amount of time before the election as a reason not to implement the new rule.

He was not best pleased.

Trump called mail-in voting a "totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting 'disaster,'" and warned that the Court's ruling would make cheating on mail-in ballots even easier.

"The Supreme Court has really let our Country down!" Trump declared, before accusing certain members of the Court, whom he did not name outright, of lacking the courage to stand up to Democrats.

"These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court," he wrote, "they are merely a shell of their original selves."

Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give, and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting “disaster,” which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM. Justices Alito and Thomas, legends both, strongly disagreed with this horrible, highly political, ruling. It is a big loss for Republicans, and America itself, and makes cheating by the Radical Left “Dumocrats,” on Mail-In Ballots, a much easier thing to do - And now they have an open field to do so! The Supreme Court has really let our Country down! Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America. Their horrible decision on Tariffs will be costing the U.S.A., for many years to come, Trillions and Trillions of Dollars. They didn’t even state, “money paid does not have to be paid back,” much to the benefit of entities that truly hate our Country, and have been RIPPING IT OFF FOR YEARS, unnecessarily costing us, immediately, Billions of Dollars. Likewise, the Supreme Court’s Decision on Birthright Citizenship is a complete and total disaster for America, and has already led to massive corruption with respect to “citizenship” in our Country. The damage done to America is incalculable, and they know this, just as everyone else does - It is an irreparable and unrecoverable harm! The Court’s inability and unwillingness to do the right thing for our Country will go down, in a very negative way, in the annals of History. This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years. These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves, a Court that is costing the United States Trillions of Dollars with shockingly bad rulings that are of such magnitude that it won’t be easily possible for our Country to recover or heal. It is a Court that will go down as having rendered some of the most destructive, hurtful, and damaging decisions in our Country’s history. It is not easy for me to write this criticism of the United States Supreme Court - it will likely cost me dearly for years to come - but I feel it my obligation and duty, as President, to do so for the America we love! Thank you for your attention to this very important matter. God bless the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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It's important to note that SCOTUS' decision doesn't necessarily mean the USPS rule is dead in the water. While it does leave the lower court's preliminary injunction in place for the midterms, the injunction itself applies only to elections taking place on or before November 3, 2026. The case(s) involving the USPS rule are still working their way through the lower courts on the merits.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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