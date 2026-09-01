Rotten Apple Raids: ICE Nabs Murderers, Child Predators in Epic New York Sweep

Now, this right here is what you call winning. On Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin gave a statement on the successes of what he calls Operation Rotten Apple, where, against the wishes of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City's "sanctuary city" policies, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has rounded up over 2,000 illegal aliens with criminal records.

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Some of these are really bad people. A New York Post exclusive has some details.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) snared nearly 2,200 illegal migrants — including convicted murderers, rapists and drug traffickers — in a monthlong sweep across New York state, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Tuesday. Agents nabbed 2,197 people between July 27 and Aug. 29 as part of “Operation Rotten Apple” — which Mullin noted was conducted “with no help” from either Mayor Zohran Mamdani or Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Operation Rotten Apple did what sanctuary politicians in New York City and the state of New York refuse to do: made the Empire State safer,” Mullin said in a statement.

Of course, ICE received no help from Mayor Mamdani or Governor Hochul. Both of them would prefer these 2,200 illegal aliens to remain where they are, in the United States, in New York City, moving freely about the streets and preying on American citizens.

Here's a sampling of the kinds of people that the mayor and the governor wish to protect:

Those arrested include Bogdan Detrovich Gren, a Ukrainian national in the US illegally with criminal convictions for kidnapping, abduction resulting in death, criminal possession of a weapon, and murder, according to DHS. Andreas Bernal Chiquito, an illegal migrant from Colombia, has past arrests for sexual conduct against a child and injuring a child less than 17. Also taken into custody was Palvinder Singh, an illegal migrant from India who was convicted of rape in Germany; and Carlos Mendez-Acosta, a Venezuelan migrant convicted of rape, according to the feds.

Remember, Mayor Mamdani signed an order shortly after taking office reinforcing New York's "sanctuary" policies. He has championed and signed city legislation making it difficult for city law enforcement to work with federal authorities on immigration issues, including illegal aliens charged with and convicted of serious crimes. And Governor Hochul, who may not be the worst governor in the United States only because of the presence of Governor Tim Walz in Minnesota and Governor Gavin Newsom in California, has also pushed for and signed in state-level legislation barring New York law enforcement from dealing with federal immigration authorities.

The kind of people listed above are the kind of people that Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani want to protect, to keep in the United States.

In Operation Rotten Apple, an appropriate appellation if ever there was one, DHS and ICE have taken serial predators off the streets, and those people will presumably be repatriated. That's as it should be; let their own countries deal with them. The United States should not be a playground for criminals who are here illegally; we have enough home-grown goblins to deal with already. But Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani, along with almost every elected Democrat and every Democrat candidate, want to keep them here, make them a danger to American citizens and a burden on American law enforcement. That is well past insane.

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You can watch Secretary Mullin's remarks here.

.@SecMullinDHS on DHS operations in New York: "Over the last 30 days Operation Rotten Apple has taken over 2100 criminals off the streets."



"These arrests included gang members, rapists, murderers, and child predators." pic.twitter.com/237kDIBDnF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 1, 2026

And, again, these are the kinds of people that Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani want to protect, to keep in the United States. You just can't make this stuff up.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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