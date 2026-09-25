Watch As Kamala Tries to Explain Algorithms, Then Prepare to Get Inundated With Drunk Wine Mom Reels

Former Vice President Kamala Harris discussed social media algorithms in a newly released interview, and it is everything you'd expect from the woman who gave us grade-school-level rants about yellow buses, Venn diagrams, and coconut trees.

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The clip comes from a conversation with popular BigBoyTV host Kurt Alexander, which dropped late Thursday night on YouTube. Alexander asked Harris how she felt "AI and social media, TikTok and Instagram and things" might affect the midterms.

The host had already explained how algorithms control what consumers see, but Kamala felt the need to expand on it as if she were discussing the matter with a toddler.

Bear in mind that Harris previously served as the Biden administration’s point person on artificial intelligence and was often referred to as the White House’s AI czar.

"There's a lot on social media that is targeted at specific populations, and within whatever population they will be that there's incredible amount of mis- and disinformation," she said, arguing that independent media is the way to go. "And you got to be able to know right from wrong."

That's a quote. From a person who reportedly speaks English. The mind-numbing explanation of algorithms continued.

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"They're trying to dumb people down with the assumption that people don't have any interest beyond what they've already seen. Think about that," Harris said, unwittingly dumbing the viewer down with her own words.

"But the algorithm suggesting — I have no more interest because I'm looking at this yellow flower. I'm only interested in yellow flowers," Harris added. "As though my brain can't handle the fact that there may be a pink flower that I might be interested in looking at, right?"

That latter part on what her brain can handle could be debated, for sure. But she did offer some helpful advice on how to circumvent said algorithms.

"Part of it is understanding how the algorithm is manipulating us and figuring out how we're going to psych it out a bit."

Just psych it out. So simple.

Actually, I might have to take back everything I said. This may be the smartest thing Kamala has ever said. She just accidentally described how social media companies keep left-wing voters sealed inside their own ideological bubble.

All in all, this ranks up there with Harris's previous attempt in 2023 to describe AI to the masses.

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," she said. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is is, it's about machine learning."

Indeed it is. Human learning, in her case anyway, not so much. She went from 'AI is two letters' to 'the socials blast me with yellow flower memes.' It took her three years to evolve her messaging. And this is what she came up with.

KAMALA: "AI is kind of a fancy thing...it's two letters! It means artificial intelligence!" pic.twitter.com/6qm58BoST8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Hic ... Hic *buuuurp*.

Science isn't exactly Kamala's forte. Anybody remember when she tried to explain the vastness of the cosmos to teenagers we later found out were actually child actors? A skill they needed to pretend they were even vaguely interested in Harris talking to them like preschoolers?

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“You guys are gonna see, you’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!” she excitedly told the children, pointing to her own eyes.

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To be fair, Kamala did recently issue a statement on AI that sounds a little more like an actual human being.

"The frontier of artificial intelligence is advancing at an alarming speed," she allegedly said. "Over the weekend, industry leaders voiced support for an idea that the American people and many AI researchers in their own labs have been calling for: We must responsibly slow the pace of frontier AI development."

Compare and contrast that statement with the video clips you've seen of the former Veep discussing anything vaguely science-related. There is a zero percent chance she crafted that release.

In the meantime, apologies to our readers. After sitting through three videos of Harris discussing AI, social media algorithms, and space, you're about to get inundated with similar drunk wine mom videos in your feeds.

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