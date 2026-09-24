Rashida Tlaib Said ICE Killed Him. Now DHS Delivers a Brutal Fact Check.

It's never really a good idea to run from law enforcement. It's especially not a good idea to lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase. It's also not a good idea to enter the United States illegally, and remain in the United States illegally. But Mario David Coronado-Juarez, in an incident in Michigan, did all of those things, and has now assumed ambient temperature as a consequence.

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Michigan's Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) was quick to blame Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Coronado-Juarez's death, claiming "ICE killed another man," describing the late Coronado-Juarez as a "construction worker" who had worked in Michigan (while in the United States illegally) for seven years.

The Department of Homeland Security quickly slam-dunked Rep. Tlaib.

On September 20, ICE officers attempted a stop of a vehicle registered to a known criminal illegal alien with multiple alcohol related driving offenses who is also wanted in Guatemala for a drunk and disorderly charge, during a targeted enforcement operation in Grand Rapids,… https://t.co/l0GJ30X477 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 24, 2026

The post reads in full:

On September 20, ICE officers attempted a stop of a vehicle registered to a known criminal illegal alien with multiple alcohol related driving offenses who is also wanted in Guatemala for a drunk and disorderly charge, during a targeted enforcement operation in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As officers attempted the stop to confirm the identity of the driver, the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, ICE officers immediately discontinued the enforcement action. A short time later, officers saw smoke nearly half a mile from the attempted stop and discovered the vehicle had crashed into a tree and caught fire. Officers immediately attempted to render aid and extinguish the fire until the Grand Rapids Police Department and Fire Department arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by local officials. Officials also estimated that the suspect’s vehicle was traveling well over 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred. Upon further investigation the driver of the vehicle was Mario David Coronado-Juarez and not the vehicle’s registered owner. Coronado-Juarez was an illegal alien from Guatemala who was previously removed by Border Patrol from the United States in 2021. He re-entered the country, a felony, at an unknown date and location. Resisting officers and evading arrest is dangerous for our officers, illegal aliens, and the public.

Some key factors:

The vehicle in question was registered to another individual, not to Mario David Coronado-Juarez, and that as-yet unnamed illegal alien has not, as of this writing, been caught. That's why ICE attempted the stop: To ascertain who was in that vehicle.

Coronado-Juarez, when ICE attempted the stop, fled, at high speed. ICE broke off the chase in the interest of public safety.

After ICE broke off the chase, Coronado-Juarez, traveling at over 100mph, lost control, slamming into a tree half a mile from the attempted stop.

Rashida Tlaib is, predictably, badly wrong. ICE did not kill Mario David Coronado-Juarez. He killed himself. If he had been in the country legally, he could have pulled over, showed ICE his green card, probably answered some questions about the guy whose car he was driving, and been on his way. He didn't. He entered the country illegally. He knowingly remained in the country illegally. He fled from federal officers, driving recklessly and at high speed, with predictable results.

But Rep. Tlaib immediately breaks into crocodile tears, describing him only as a "construction worker," and outright lying about what happened to him and whose fault it was. She has, once more, proved that she is full of more crap than a Christmas goose.





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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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