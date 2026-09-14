Trump: ‘Sick Conspiracy’ Against AI and Data Centers Only Helps China

President Trump went after critics of artificial intelligence and data centers, casting the growing backlash as a plot that plays into China’s hands.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, the president argued that the only real check on AI is a strong president, claimed that the United States is already winning the race, and said that Washington already has the criminal and regulatory power it needs over the industry.

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"We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!" he wrote. "There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!"

"We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so," added Trump. "Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!"

Trump also took aim at Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, using him as an example of AI figures he says the administration has already moved to stop from doing “bad, or potentially bad, things" but are now acting like a “perfect little angel."

That little jab has a recent backstory.

In June, as RedState reported, the Trump administration blocked foreign access to Anthropic’s most advanced Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models on national-security grounds. The Pentagon had already barred Anthropic from government use, and the Commerce Department has restricted foreign access to its most powerful models. Anthropic then cut off all customer access, calling it all a misunderstanding.

Trump is clearly presenting those earlier moves as proof that Washington can police AI companies when it wants to. The real danger, he believes, is letting China win the race while Americans talk themselves into slowing down on this incredibly revolutionary technology.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" he boasted.

Trump's comments come just days after researchers associated with OpenAI and Anthropic warned that leading labs are charging blindly toward systems they secretly worry might slip beyond human control.

“Do not underestimate the power of this technology," warned Jacob Coxon, a researcher who helped train AI models. "These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources."

“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

Evan Hubinger, Anthropic’s alignment science lead, agreed with Coxon's concerns.

Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to. https://t.co/QAIHiFP3QZ — Evan Hubinger (@EvanHub) September 9, 2026

Trump is not treating those warnings as scientifically grounded. He is treating them as a political weapon. Part of a campaign to smear AI that, in his view, only Beijing would celebrate.

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We've seen this play from China before — seed panic in the United States, watch Americans fight each other, and walk away stronger. The pandemic years proved how fast a narrative can spread when it also happens to help Beijing.

Are AI critics being used for a similar propaganda effort? Or do their arguments have a valid point? What happens if a Democrat administration comes to the White House?

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