Fresh Humiliation: Kamala Forced to Admit Dems Are Probably Better Off Without Her

Even friendly media outlets are noticing. The last person some Democrats want on the midterm stage alongside them is the last person their party nominated for president.

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It's not just conservatives pointing at and mocking Kamala Harris.

It is what their own candidates are saying out loud in Iowa, Alaska, and anywhere else a Harris drop-by would become detrimental to the cause. She's toxic. And you don't need a Venn diagram to figure that out.

As RedState's Bob Hoge reported, Iowa Democrats Rob Sand (running for governor) and Josh Turek (running for Senate) publicly rejected help from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, with Sand saying “no thanks” and that the party needs “new leadership.”

Turek simply laughed after answering “no.”

Q: Should Kamala Harris campaign for you?



Josh Turek: "No." pic.twitter.com/voMTkMhm1k — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) August 26, 2026

Mary Peltola, the Democrat running for Senate in Alaska, responded to a fundraising email from Harris's political action committee backing her, with something falling just shy of gratitude.

"Mary isn't seeking endorsements from anyone from the Lower 48 — her focus is and always will be Alaska," her campaign replied.

On Thursday, Harris finally had to address whether it's right for these candidates to consider her political poison. She was likely shocked that the source of inquiry came from MS NOW anchor Peter Alexander.

Alexander asked for her thoughts on the aspiring lawmakers' "encouraging you to stay away."

“Bottom line, we need to win,” Harris replied. “I have run locally, I’ve run for statewide office and obviously nationally, and these candidates know what they need to do to win. And I would expect nothing less.”

She added, "I support them in doing whatever they need to do to win."

Imagine having to admit you're okay with being told to get on the yellow school bus and beat it.

Kamala Harris fully acknowledges that Democrats REALLY don’t want her to campaign with them in Republican states. pic.twitter.com/UDOrSFJyAy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2026

To be fair, Harris offered a polite way of agreeing that her very name is a liability. If staying away is the help Democrats need, the humiliation is not that they asked. It is that she had to say yes.

In the same interview, Alexander asked Kamala whether she planned to spend 2028 hanging out under a coconut tree or launch a presidential campaign.

“’28 doesn’t matter if we don’t win ’26," she replied, an indication she thinks an unchecked 47 might try to rig the election for a Republican to become 48.

But then, she's also suggested the midterms will be rigged.

"We are two months away from the midterms. Get out and vote. Let’s get everyone out to vote," she said. "They are cheating. They are trying to cheat. And we have got to turn out in big numbers and be too big to rig."

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This week’s Supreme Court decision is another reminder of what we are up against heading into November.



They can put more obstacles in our way, but they cannot take away our power. Our answer is to show up, make our voices heard, and turn out in numbers that are too big to rig. pic.twitter.com/bLTKCDDWfe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 27, 2026

*Buuuurp*

Man, there's enough jump cuts in there to make you motion sick. Doug's wine cellar is definitely missing a few bottles. Oh, and remember when questioning elections was a threat to democracy?

Sure, Hillary was famous for saying it when she was convinced she was being coronated in 2016, but do you know who else has made that suggestion?

"Election deniers," Kamala has said, are "a threat" to democracy.

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Put down the rosé, Auntie.

Harris, according to numerous polls tracked by The New York Times, is far and away the leading candidate to be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2028. Meaning the Resistance Party's bench is thin. Very thin.

It's unclear if Kamala will ask herself to stay home.

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