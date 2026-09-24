Hot Takes: Obama Fumbles Big Time on Issue of Women in Power, and People Have Thoughts

The Democrats' pandering to women over the years has always been so cringe and insulting, basically reducing women to the sum total of their lady parts. Ironically, it was the 60s and 70s era 2nd Wave "feminists" who helped usher this in with their abortion obsession and their campaigns to destabilize the traditional family unit - because a woman needed a man like a fish needed a bicycle, in their view.

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Over the years, though, the pandering was fine-tuned to add the following message: We need more women in positions of government power because men have supposedly made such a mess of things, and women can do a better job. This was said with a straight face despite the fact that the guiding force behind the women to whom the message was primarily directed had been preserving the "right" for women to terminate the lives of their unborn children.

Former President Barack Obama has spouted off his version of this message over the years, including at a recent public speaking engagement at Salem State University in Salem, MA:

Even when I was president, I sometimes fantasized about if you put uh women in charge of every government for like two years and then just kind of saw, all right, how how how are things going? I have a strong belief that things would they wouldn't be perfect, but they'd be better.

Watch:

Former President Obama on hypothetical of women in charge of every government for two years: "I have a strong belief that things would... they wouldn't be perfect, but they'd be better. I'm confident about that." pic.twitter.com/Ss4bgKRfmp — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2026

In another version of this commentary from 2019, during a Singapore event, Obama added that "If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way."

Not surprisingly, and especially in light of current events, including the female Clancy jurors controversy as well as the abuse allegations against Alaska Democrat Senate nominee Mary Peltola (not to mention the WNBA lunacy), people had thoughts (language warning on a few of them):

If he truly believed this to be the case, why did he run against Hillary in 2008? Everything with this guy is a con game. He’s the biggest con artist of the 21st century. https://t.co/xIXlUGXS09 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 24, 2026

We put nine women in charge of a jury for two weeks and they tried to let a mom get away with strangling her kids. Then they launched a vicious smear campaign against the one black man who stood in their way.



So I’m confident Obama is full of shit here. https://t.co/poaXRUsE58 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 24, 2026

We're actively running this experiment in L.A. and Seattle in case you want to follow along in real time. https://t.co/1iS3uhWyQG — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) September 24, 2026

He must not know any women. We’d have twice as many wars. My wife refused to work for other women because of the drama and cattiness. This is a feel good thing for progs to say, but the reality is the world would be more prone to outbursts. https://t.co/o3jMlxbh5Q — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 24, 2026

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Here's the thing: The United States has had some great presidents, some not so great ones, and some pretty mediocre ones, and they've all been men. If by some chance we'd had some female presidents over the last several decades, the same would be true, because not every woman is like Kathy Hochul or Stacey Abrams or Katie Wilson or your average woke WNBA coach.

But the problem here is that when Democrats like Obama talk about the supposed advantages of having women in power, such as being president, they aren't talking about conservative Republican women who would be more than capable, like Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

They're talking about Democrat women, the very ones who, in addition to their warped policy positions, are most prone to temper tantrums (Hillary Clinton), freakouts (AOC), drama-queening (Jennifer Siebel Newsom), vulture-like behavior (Katie Porter), nitwittery (Liz Warren and Kamala Harris), intentional deception (Abigail Spanberger), and getting grossly offended over perceived slights (Michelle Obama). Not to mention how they treat other women, as Erickson mentioned above. The horror stories are endless.

As I've said many times before, women can truly be their own worst enemies.

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At the end of the day, though, the question here is not whether a woman president will be better for America than a male president. The real question is, if the president has to be female, which one should it be? The Constitution-abiding, America-loving Republican or the woketivist, America-trashing Democrat that has increasingly become the norm in the Democrat Party? The answer is clear.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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