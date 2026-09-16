Kamala's New AI Warning Meets Her Old 'It's Two Letters!' Explanation, and the Mockery Writes Itself

There have been a lot of people weighing in on the artificial intelligence question.

But likely the last person anyone would look to for insight on the subject would be Kamala Harris, the failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.

Advertisement

That, of course, didn't dissuade her from putting out a statement.

The frontier of artificial intelligence is advancing at an alarming speed. Over the weekend, industry leaders voiced support for an idea that the American people and many AI researchers in their own labs have been calling for: We must responsibly slow the pace of frontier AI… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2026

The frontier of artificial intelligence is advancing at an alarming speed. Over the weekend, industry leaders voiced support for an idea that the American people and many AI researchers in their own labs have been calling for: We must responsibly slow the pace of frontier AI development. A slowdown is critical in order to ensure AI serves the public interest. Pacing AI development does not mean giving up on this technology’s potential to produce life-saving benefits in fields like medicine — some of which we are already seeing. Rather, it is about setting up sensible guardrails so that AI does not completely escape human control and endanger our safety and collective future. This moment demands the leadership of the United States government. Congress must work at an urgent pace to pass new laws and establish a new federal entity to provide oversight and independent testing for this technology, to ensure accountability, and to protect our wellbeing. We need cooperation at an international level as well. The United States must continue to lead the world in developing AI technology even as we seek to impose common-sense safety standards. This means that the president must do his job to protect America’s interests by pursuing a treaty with countries like China to stop dangerous uses of AI, limit the speed of its development, and adopt global standards for testing.

I don't think she wrote that. It's probably hard to believe that she was Joe Biden's "AI Czar." Obviously, she was as effective in that as she was as border czar. Which is to say, not at all.

People compared that to her prior comment on the subject in 2023, and had some fun mocking her. Now this sounds like Kamala, as she explains, "AI is kind of a fancy thing...It's two letters!"

KAMALA: "AI is kind of a fancy thing...it's two letters! It means artificial intelligence!" pic.twitter.com/6qm58BoST8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

You look at that, and you wonder how anyone could have voted for that.

The mockery was quick.

An AI generated post warning about the dangers of AI https://t.co/kthJ0oYndx — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) September 15, 2026

Here she was explaining the "cloud" in the past.

Many people found the timing of this statement — at the same time as others on the left, like Barack Obama, were coming out with similar comments — a tad suspicious, as they seemed to be walking in lockstep, right before the midterms.

Advertisement

All the worst people are taking the exact same position on the same issue at the same time.



Huh. https://t.co/MzszD1cY4g — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) September 14, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.